Report: St. Louis acquiring superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado from Colorado

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal , the 29-year-old Arenado is headed east pending the approval of both the league and the players’ union, due at least in part to Arenado deferring money in order to facilitate his move. He also has a no-trade clause he will waive, making clear his desire to leave the only team he’s played for as a professional, and the one that took him in the second round of the 2009 draft.

Another Major League Baseball team is trading its superstar, but the Colorado Rockies are putting a new twist on it: They’re paying the St. Louis Cardinals some $50 million to take all-world third baseman Nolan Arenado.

Arenado is a five-time All-Star who’s won a Gold Glove in all eight of his MLB seasons, plus four Platinum Gloves (given to the best overall defender in the American and National Leagues) and four Silver Sluggers for offense among third basemen. He signed an eight-year, $260 million extension prior to the 2019 season; though it included a 2021 opt-out, the pandemic would have complicated him leaving so much money on the table.

His relationship with Colorado general manager Jeff Bridich, however, was apparently irreconcilable. The team made few additions after limping to 71 victories in 2019, a 20-win drop from the prior year, with Arenado unhappy about the inaction. Last January, after Bridich announced an end to any trade talk for Arenado, the annual 40-homer threat told the Denver Post, “I really don’t care what’s being said. I just know that I feel disrespected over there. . . . I’m not upset at the trade rumors. There’s more to this than that.”

The Rockies went 26-34 in the shortened 2020 season, their sixth sub-.500 and no-playoff season since Arenado’s arrival. Arenado hit just .253 with a .738 OPS, hampered for much of the year by a shoulder injury. He was slated to make $35 million this upcoming season, the highest among position players in the majors, as well as the following three if he doesn’t opt out.

St. Louis has been a possible suitor for Arenado since trade talks for him began more than a year ago, but blanched at the cost, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The Cardinals did trim more than $30 million off their payroll by letting both Yadier Molina and Kolten Wong — a potential Red Sox solution at second base — go to free agency.