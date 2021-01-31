Newton native John Krasinski hosted ‘SNL’ for the first time. See some of his sketches

In typical Massachusetts fashion, Krasinski’s first appearance on the show was as none other Tom Brady in its opening sketch . The actor has long been a staunch supporter of the former New England Patriots quarterback, who is again heading to the Super Bowl — but this time in a different uniform.

Newton native John Krasinski made his hosting debut on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, which also marked the first episode of the show to air this year. He was originally booked to host last March , but production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During his opening monologue, Krasinski — director of “A Quiet Place” and star of “The Office,” among other blockbuster roles — couldn’t seem to shake his past as Jim Halpert.

Much to his mock chagrin, some of the cast from the show — posing as audience members — repeatedly referred to Krasinski as his character “Jim” from the popular series.

Alex Moffat instructed him to “do The Office” and inquired about Pam Beesly’s whereabouts, Ego Nwodim told him to stop working out for his role on “Jack Ryan” because “Jim is soft,” and Keenan Thompson told him to “kiss Pam.”

Pete Davidson then appeared on the stage with Krasinski, prompting Thompson to ask: “Is that Pam?”

“I think they really need for someone to be Pam,” Davidson said. “I think we gotta give them what they want, Jim. Jim, you gotta kiss Pam.”

And reminiscent of a scene from “The Office,” when Steve Carell’s Michael Scott kisses Oscar Nunez, Krasinski then shrugs at the camera like Jim and locks lips with Davidson.

“Actually, that felt really good,” Krasinski said. “Thanks, Pam.”

Krasinski also appeared in a number of other sketches throughout the night.

During “Pandemic Game Night,” he and other participants in the night’s festivities are arrested by the FBI for their role in the insurrection at the US Capitol. In the sketch, Krasinski is escorted out the door while carrying a podium.

Meanwhile, in “Blue Georgia” — a reference to the state turning blue in the latest Senate race and the presidential election — Krasinski as a local cop and Davidson as a visitor to the state are treated to typical Southern hospitality at a diner, but with a twist.

And in “The Loser,” Krasinski is the cooler older brother of a high school student, played by Andrew Dismukes, who is being bullied by his peers. But in the process of defending his brother, Krasinski’s help might have done more harm than good.

Watch the sketches below:

























Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.