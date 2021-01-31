Ambulance rolls over in Allston, leaving EMTs with minor injuries

An Armstrong ambulance traveling with its emergency lights and siren activated rolled over after colliding with a passenger vehicle in Allston Sunday afternoon, leaving three EMTs with minor injuries, State Police said.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Western Avenue and Leo M. Birmingham Parkway, State Police said in a statement.

The three EMTs were taken to a local hospital, the statement said. One of the occupants of the passenger vehicle was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, while the other was treated at the scene and released.