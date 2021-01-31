Blue Hills in Canton reopens after ski lift accidents last week

The Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton reopened Sunday after ski lift accidents last week led to a brief closing for state inspection, the resort said.
The mountain will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with all programs running as scheduled, the resort said in a statement Saturday. A few new trails, including Big Blue, Patriots, Fenway, Tea Party, and Walsh’s, were added to the slopes as part of the reopening.
“The Recreational Tramway Board has reviewed all reports and inspections and determined the Lift is safe for operation,” the Blue Hills Ski Area said on their Facebook page. “The Tramway Board voted unanimously to re-open the Lift.”
The 24-hour closure was announced after the Canton Fire Department responded to two ski lift incidents last week.
A seven-year-old boy was transported to a Boston-area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries after falling from a double chair ski lift Monday, Blue Hills said.
Canton Fire Department responded to the area again later that week when a group of skiers became entangled in some lift wires for about 40 minutes.
