Blue Hills in Canton reopens after ski lift accidents last week

The Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton reopened Sunday after ski lift accidents last week led to a brief closing for state inspection, the resort said.

The mountain will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with all programs running as scheduled, the resort said in a statement Saturday. A few new trails, including Big Blue, Patriots, Fenway, Tea Party, and Walsh’s, were added to the slopes as part of the reopening.

“The Recreational Tramway Board has reviewed all reports and inspections and determined the Lift is safe for operation,” the Blue Hills Ski Area said on their Facebook page. “The Tramway Board voted unanimously to re-open the Lift.”