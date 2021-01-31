Boston man arrested for allegedly assaulting state trooper

Fuller allegedly refused to exit the car and repeatedly looked at the center console, so the trooper tried to take hold of his arm and remove him from the vehicle, the statement said. Fuller then allegedly punched the trooper in the face and reached toward the console, State Police said.

The state trooper pulled over Devin Fuller for speeding on Route 24 around 2:30 a.m. while Fuller was driving a purple Dodge Charger and learned that Fuller’s license was suspended, State Police said in a statement Sunday.

A 29-year-old Boston man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a state trooper during a traffic stop in Randolph early Saturday morning, State Police said.

The trooper, fearing Fuller might grab a weapon, pulled him from the vehicle, and the altercation continued in the breakdown lane, the statement said. Fuller allegedly struck the trooper several times, tackled him to the ground, and drove his face into the pavement, according to the statement.

As the trooper got back onto his feet, Fuller allegedly grabbed him and directed him 15 to 20 feet into the road in front of an oncoming vehicle, which had to change lanes to avoid hitting him, the statement said.

Fuller then allegedly reached for the trooper’s gun, the statement said. The trooper put both hands on the weapon to prevent Fuller from grabbing it.

After an off-duty trooper pulled over to help, Fuller allegedly got back into his vehicle, “drove in reverse in the wrong direction about 100 yards at a high rate of speed,” and fled the scene at about 140 miles per hour, the statement said.

The trooper followed Fuller onto Route 139 in Stoughton and into an industrial park, the statement said. Other troopers and Stoughton police arrived and found Fuller’s car abandoned in the back of the industrial area, the statement said.

While troopers were tracking Fuller’s route through a nearby wooded area, Stoughton police apprehended him behind a Hampton Inn & Suites on Page Street, the statement said.

During a search of Fuller’s car, troopers found a bottle of hydrocodone pills, a small amount of marijuana, three THC edible packets, and plastic bags consistent with packaging and distributing illegal narcotics, the statement said.

Fuller was taken to Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. He was ordered held on $50,000 cash bail and is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Monday on a dozen charges, including assault with intent to murder, the statement said.

The trooper was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital–Milton, where he was treated for contusions and lacerations to his head and upper body, as well as a lower body injury, the statement said.

