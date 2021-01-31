Federal grand jury investigating potential fraud by top Methuen officials in approving exorbitant police salaries

Solomon and his ally Captain Gregory Gallant were placed on administrative leave in December after a scathing state report found the pair had “put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve” in securing passage of the 2017 contract. The City Council approved the deal without knowing it would pay some captains more than $432,000 a year and indirectly raise Solomon’s pay as well.

A federal grand jury is investigating whether former Methuen city officials conspired with former police chief Joseph Solomon and one of his captains to hide the true cost of a union contract that would pay exorbitant salaries to senior officers in the department, according to a person with firsthand knowledge.

Investigators have requested all electronic records related to the contract, including e-mails between Solomon, Gallant, who was head of the 19-member superior officers union, former mayor Steve Zanni, and former city auditor Thomas Kelly, the person said.

If investigators find the officials conspired to conceal the true cost of the contract, they could be charged with mail or wire fraud, according to a former federal prosecutor.

The investigation comes after years of controversy around Solomon’s leadership and his pay — $326,707 in 2019, which made him one of the nation’s most highly compensated law enforcement officials. Solomon announced plans to retire last month after he came under intense criticism for his role in negotiating union contracts that would have boosted his pay even higher.

City Councilor DJ Beauregard welcomed news of the federal investigation.

“The people of Methuen are hungry for accountability. They’ve been fleeced for years and are anxious to see what law enforcement agencies will do,” said Beauregard.

Solomon, Gallant, Zanni, and Kelly did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Zanni and former councilors have said they didn’t realize what was in the police union contract, which had been drafted by the union. Councilors believed the contract provided pay raises for the superior officers of no more than 2 percent a year. They unanimously approved the agreement on Sept. 18, 2017, without asking a single question, according to a report by state Inspector General Glenn Cunha.

The contract does refer to 2 percent raises, but the raises were calculated using a new more lucrative definition of officers’ base pay that includes benefits. The contract also guaranteed that officers at each rank would earn a certain percentage more than the rank below it.

The changes would have resulted in astronomically higher salaries for the top officers.

Not only was Solomon entitled to every benefit the superior officers received, he made sure the patrolmen, whose union has its own contract, included the same compounding language that enhanced base pay, according to an e-mail. Solomon’s pay was tied directly to the patrolman’s contract — he was entitled to 2.6 times as much as the highest paid patrolman.

E-mails between Gallant and a union lawyer just before the contract went to the council made it clear they knew the contract was unusually generous. Gallant described the “great, great increases, and it all compounds.”

The lawyer, Gary Nolan, responded in a Sept. 6, 2017, e-mail “you covered all bases Greg, nice work. Hopefully they don’t have calculators at the meeting, referring to the City Council. “Good luck.”

It wasn’t until a new mayor, James Jajuga, took office in 2018 that the impact of the contracts became clear.

Jajuga told the Globe that a mayor of a nearby city called to tell him his police were looking for a contract as generous as Methuen’s.

“I said, ‘That’s strange,’ ” Jajuga recalled. “A day or two later he called me back and said “You’re in trouble. You got a problem. You better have your fiscal people look at this.”

So Jajuga asked then-auditor Kelly for his analysis of the financial impact of the contract, which is required for all the city’s labor contracts. But Kelly told him he had been excluded from negotiations and never did one.

He goes and does this analysis and comes back with the shocking news” that the union contract is staggeringly expensive, Jajuga said.

“My head was spinning. I got knocked off my feet,” said Jajuga, who then asked the council to void the contract and approve modest 2 percent raises instead.

Eventually, Jajuga negotiated a modified contract with the superior officers, but the City Council declined to approve it and the union filed for arbitration to resolve the dispute.

Late last year, Cunha found that Solomon and Gallant violated their duty to the public by creating contracts that paid police leadership excessive salaries without explaining the costs to former mayor Zanni.

Gallant drafted the contract, but added some salary enhancements after Zanni approved it and without his knowledge, Cunha found.

“This total failure of leadership by Methuen’s former mayor and City Council allowed Chief Solomon and Captain Gallant to put their personal financial interests ahead of the interests of the citizens they swore an oath to protect and serve,” said Cunha in a statement last month. “Everyone involved failed the people of Methuen.”

In his retirement letter, Solomon noted his “strong disagreement” with Cunha’s findings. saying that though he is “willing and able” to fight, he decided “to act in the best interest of our community and the department I love and respect.”

He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

After Cunha’s report was made public, current Mayor Neil Perry asked the Essex County district attorney and Attorney General Maura Healey to investigate, according to a councilor. The attorney general’s office has been in communications with city officials and the inspector general’s office about their findings, a spokeswoman said.

For now, the department is being run by Acting Chief Kris McCarthy and Randy Haggar, captain of field operations. City officials have not yet set a deadline for appointing a new chief.

Some city officials welcomed the scrutiny from law enforcement agencies.

City Council chairman Steve Saba said, if there is a grand jury investigation, “I hope they move quickly. It’s about time we clean up the city’s reputation and stop the bleeding.”

City retirement officials have not yet calculated Solomon’s pension, which could be $240,000 or more based on his top three years of pay. He has already requested $99,589 in unused vacation and is expected to ask city officials for an additional payout for other unused benefits.

Officials were instructed to deliver documents to the grand jury by Jan. 26.

The US attorney’s office would not comment on the investigation.

Andrea Estes can be reached at andrea.estes@globe.com.