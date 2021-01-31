Man dies after rollover crash on I-95 in North Attleborough

A 27-year-old Franklin man died after a two-car rollover crash on Interstate 95 in north near Exit 5 in North Attleborough Saturday , State Police said.

The man, whose name was no immediately released, was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla that crashed and rolled over at about 5:35 p.m., State Police said in a press release.

He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he died, the release said.