Man dies after rollover crash on I-95 in North Attleborough

A 27-year-old Franklin man died after a two-car rollover crash on Interstate 95 in north near Exit 5 in North Attleborough Saturday , State Police said.
The man, whose name was no immediately released, was driving a 1996 Toyota Corolla that crashed and rolled over at about 5:35 p.m., State Police said in a press release.
He was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro where he died, the release said.
A 2021 Toyota, driven by a 33-year-old woman from Seattle, Washington, was also involved in the crash, State Police said. The woman was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation, State Police said.
