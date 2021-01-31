Northampton police officer suffers broken leg when vehicle strikes cruiser

As the vehicle neared Knowlton, it crossed the double yellow lines, entering his lane and striking his cruiser while he tried to avoid the crash, the statement said.

Officer Matthew Knowlton was on patrol at 11:27 p.m. driving west on Rocky Hill Road when he saw a vehicle headed toward him traveling at more than 70 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone, Northampton police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

A Northampton police officer suffered a broken leg when a vehicle crashed into his cruiser late Saturday night, police said.

“Ofc. Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver’s side window to render aid to the other motorist,” the statement said.

The other driver, who was not identified, was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries, and had to be extradited from the vehicle, the statement said.

They were both taken to Baystate Medical Center, the statement said. Knowlton was still hospitalized as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.

No one else was in the driver’s vehicle, and criminal charges were pending, the statement said.

Globe correspondent Nick Stoico contributed to this report.

Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.