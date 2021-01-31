One man killed in Weymouth shooting, three others taken to hospital

The three other people were taken to a hospital, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said during a press conference at the scene aired by WFXT-TV Sunday morning.

Calls reporting the shooting at 30 Patriot Parkway came in at 2:49 a.m., David Traub, a spokesman for the Norfolk district attorney’s office said in a brief phone interview.

One man was killed and several others injured in a shooting at a Weymouth apartment complex early Sunday morning, according to the Norfolk district attorney.

Two of the victims had suffered apparent gunshot wounds, and one was transported for other medical reasons, he said.

No one has been arrested as of 8:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Morrissey.

When police arrived at the scene, they found people in the parking lot including one who needed help, which was rendered immediately, he said. More officers were then dispatched to the scene.

Police are investigating whether there was an event held inside one of the apartments that led to the shooting, he said.

“I believe that we’re looking at whether or not there was an event indoors that spilled outside,” Morrissey said.

An unknown number of people were evacuated from the apartment, he said. Police were working to get them back to their homes.

The names of the victims were being processed and have not been released, Morrissey said.

Weymouth police and State Police Crime Scene Services are expected to be working at the scene for much of Sunday, he said.

Morrissey said officers have to look at several areas both “inside the dwelling and in the parking lot area.”

Weymouth Police Chief Richard Fuller also spoke at the press conference and said there was no danger to the public.

He said several people may have left the area during or shortly after the shooting and urged them to call police at (781) 335-1212.

Fuller praised the officers who responded during the cold weather.

“It’s been an extremely cold night,” he said. “When I arrived here at 3:30 this morning, it was 8 degrees, so I have to commend the officers of the Weymouth police and the surrounding towns that responded.”

