Snowstorm expected to begin Monday afternoon and leave up to 8 inches in Boston

The storm has already reached the mid-Atlantic and is expected to drop at least half a foot of snow from Washington D.C. to Maine by Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Although a winter storm watch is in effect beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, snow is most likely to begin after 1 p.m. in the city, with 2 to 4 inches falling during the afternoon and evening, and 4 to 8 overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

A major nor’easter is expected to sweep the East Coast and leave about 8 inches of snow in Boston by Tuesday morning.

“It’s packing a punch,” said weather service meteorologist Kristie Smith. “It’s affecting a lot of people.”

In Massachusetts, the snow is expected to be wet and heavy and could be accompanied by winds gusts of 30 miles an hour in Boston and as high as 60 on the Cape and Islands, forecasters said.

The most snow is likely to fall in the Metrowest area in a band running through Framingham and Wayland up through Middlesex County, according to Smith.

The storm could bring minor coastal flooding and scattered power outages, particularly with higher wind gusts on the Cape, she said.

Although precipitation will almost certainly start as snow in Boston, there is a chance it will turn to rain at some point Monday depending on the exact track of the storm, Smith said.

“It’s a tricky system,” she said.

The workweek is expected to bring some relief from the weekend’s bitter cold, which saw temperatures fall to single digits overnight, according to the weather service.

After a low of 7 degrees in Boston Sunday morning, temperatures are expected to rise to about 25 in the afternoon, forecasters said.

