Teen arrested twice in 3 days for stabbings at Nubian Square Station

On Wednesday, Transit Police officers at the station were alerted about an altercation at about 2 p.m., finding a man suffering from apparent non-life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Cyier Ayala-Jones, is facing multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the first incident, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for the second incident, Transit Police said in a statement Saturday .

An 18-year-old from Roxbury was arrested twice within three days after he allegedly stabbed two people, one of whom was his female companion, in separate incidents this week at the Nubian Square MBTA station, Transit Police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, police said. The incident allegedly began over “looks” and “words were exchanged,” the statement read.

Witnesses pointed out a man, later identified as Ayala-Jones, as the suspect, police said. He allegedly began to quickly walk away and did not listen to officers who ordered him to stop.

A struggle ensued, officers said, and Ayala-Jones was arrested. He allegedly “began to kick the windows and door causing damage” inside an officer’s cruiser, police said.

The knife was recovered by police, according to the statement.

On Friday, Ayala-Jones was at the station again, accusing a man of looking at his female companion, Transit Police said.

“According to witness statements, Ayala-Jones brandished a knife and attempted to assault the alleged looker,” Transit Police said. “Ayala-Jones’ female companion attempted to prevent him from doing so and she herself was stabbed by Ayala-Jones in the shoulder area.”

She was taken to a hospital for the non-life-threatening stab wound and Ayala-Jones was taken to Transit Police headquarters for booking.

