Two boats destroyed in morning fire at Quincy marina

Two boats were destroyed Sunday morning after they caught fire at a marina in Quincy, according to a fire official.
The two 32-foot vessels caught fire at the Clipper Marina at 75 Palmer St. at 8:45 a.m., Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Tim Burchill said.
It’s believed the fire started in one boat and spread to the other, Burchill said.
The fire was quickly knocked down despite icy conditions, Burchill said. No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not known, Burchill said.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.