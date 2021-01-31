Columbia Swinson: Good will and Italian meatballs

“She always found room at her table for whoever I brought home,” said her daughter, Ginger Zeller. “She was always making sure that everyone was taken care of first.”

Columbia Swinson never turned away a dinner guest. There was enough warmth, good will, and Italian meatballs to go around.

Columbia died April 23 at the Devereux Nursing Home in Marblehead due to complications of COVID-19. She was 97.

Born prematurely and weighing just one pound, Columbia proved her resiliency early. “She was strong and had a certain spunk to overcome the odds,” Ginger said.

Columbia had dyslexia but never let it get in her way. She didn’t miss a day of primary school, an accomplishment she was proud of, even holding on to the certificate she received.

She didn’t go further in school. Instead, she went to work as a seamstress so that her sisters, Mary Jane and Rose, could finish high school. She continued this work until she retired in 1997. She was a member of the International Ladies Garment Workers Union and its retirees club in Easton, Penn.

Columbia continued her needlepoint and crochet after she retired. She would make “beautiful crochet afghans for friends and family,” Ginger said.

Family was the most important thing in Columbia’s life. She was a single working mother, raising two girls on her own. “When times were tough, she fought harder to make life better for her family,” Ginger said. “She never gave up and always said to me that I must be strong and not give into the hardships of life that I may face.”

Columbia was extremely proud of her three grandchildren, Kayla, Merina, and Michael.

In 1995, she moved to Swampscott to live with Ginger, her son-in-law, David, and two granddaughters. “She was like our live-in babysitter,” her granddaughter, Kayla, said. “She was always looking out for us and making sure we were safe.”

Columbia spent time traveling with her family. She visited her daughter, Barbara, and her family when they lived in Ireland. The trip was memorable for everyone, her granddaughter Merina recalled.

Columbia loved playing bingo with friends at the Swampscott Senior Center. So much that she was thrown a bingo-themed party with a bingo-themed vest as a gift. “I’m pretty sure she would only wear it to go and play bingo,” Merina said.

Columbia played for the competition and companionship, not the money. “If she won, she would always give us the prize,” Merina said.

Columbia loved animals and had three dogs and two cats. “She would talk to them all the time like they were best friends,” Ginger said. She loved to feed all the animals, including the Koi fish in their front yard pond. “She fed the dogs and cats their own food, but would also feed them at the table,” Merina said with a laugh.

A year ago, Columbia moved into a nursing home.

“Her smile made others smile even when life seemed sad,” Ginger said. “She had an inner strength that everyone admired, and all will never forget her strength of character.”

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.