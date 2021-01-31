Dorothy Proietti, 92: Wanted a big Italian family — and got one

A sociable, easygoing woman, “Dottie,” as her husband called her, cared deeply for her family. Nothing made her happier than being a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her six children were her proudest achievement.

A huge, Italian family was exactly what Dorothy Proietti wanted when she married her husband, John, in 1949.

Dottie died on May 25 at Life Care Center in Leominster after contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia. She was 92.

During her childhood, Dottie lost both her mother and grandmother and was abandoned by her father, relatives said. She and her four siblings were sent to different foster homes and she was eventually taken in by an elderly couple.

That’s why her favorite thing about the Proietti family was how big it was. Dottie loved to be around others and made everyone around her feel special.

“Anybody she met that was having a tough time, especially people with special needs . . . she interacted with them,” John said. “She tried to make them feel at home.”

Dottie met John after he went back to high school to get his diploma. He was intrigued by Dottie, who was a senior. A couple of weeks after first seeing her, he spotted her at the public library and Dottie told her good friend, “That’s the cute guy I told you about.”

One of their favorite activities was playing Scrabble, which Dottie had played since childhood. Even when she was living in a nursing home, John would bring the board so they could play together.

A resident of Leominster since childhood, Dottie loved to sew and passed her expertise down to her children.

“At home, we did a lot of sewing with her help and made dresses and everything,” said her daughter, Linda Grossi. “So when I look back at the photos, when I was in junior high and in high school, I often had an outfit on that we had made together.”

Dottie made sure that her children had the opportunity to do anything they wanted, a luxury she didn’t have growing up. She worked part time at Foster Grant, a sunglasses manufacturer, to earn money she spent on her children.

“She sent us to skiing lessons, tennis lessons. Anything we wanted to do, we could do,” Linda said.

Every holiday, she would have all the grandchildren work with her on a project, and the grandchildren now carry on the tradition, Linda said. Dottie often baked with her children and grandchildren, making sugar cookies with a cookie cutter of their choice.

Her own children and grandchildren weren’t the only recipients of her love. When one of Dottie’s sons brought home a girlfriend who had children, she treated them like family, too.

“My mother, she always treated those children like her own grandchildren,” Linda said. “It annoyed me a little bit at the time, but I think about it now, and I admire her.”

As family was the most important thing to her, she spent several years searching for her biological brother, Charles Herman Welch Jr., from whom she was separated as a child.

“She saw her brother only once,” John said. “That was shortly after we got married. And he showed up at our house unannounced. He was in the Air Force and he was stationed up near the Canadian border and ended up coming down to visit.”

After that, she never saw or heard from him again, John said. She spent a long time looking for him, even paying a private investigator who never found him.

Dottie was always there for people who needed her, her family said.

“Now I realize that it was because of the way she was treated as a foster child, not really being a part of anybody’s family,” Linda said. “She always made sure she included everybody.”

This story was written in partnership with Northeastern University’s School of Journalism.