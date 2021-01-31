Experts urge faster vaccinations and efforts to curb spread in response to coronavirus variants

Meanwhile, experts are calling for dual efforts to address the emergence of the variants by ramping up vaccinations and by continuing to underline the need for safety protocols to curb transmission.

Saturday marked the third day in a row that more than 1.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses were given in the United States, according to a Washington Post tracker, and the 12th straight day that more than 1 million shots were given.

The pace of vaccinations appears to be slowly ticking up amid concerns about how the emergence of more transmissible coronavirus variants will impact the U.S.’s efforts to crush the pandemic.

Maryland became the second state to report a case of the new coronavirus variant that was first found in South Africa.

Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, said the variants signal that "this virus is going to continue to mutate as long as it's allowed to thrive in the world."

"It's important for us to really do what we can to contain this virus," Inglesby said in an interview on "Fox News Sunday."

"Wear masks, avoid social gatherings, decrease social interaction until we get this under control," Inglesby said. "And certainly if you have a chance to get vaccinated, if you're eligible for vaccine, you should get vaccinated."

Biden has signaled an accelerated goal for vaccinations as his administration continues to tackle a complex mass vaccination campaign. After touting a goal of 100 million shots in 100 days, Biden suggested he hoped for a figure closer to 1.5 million coronavirus shots in arms per day.

"I think, with the grace of God, and the goodwill of the neighbor, and the creek not rising, as the old saying goes, I think we may be able to get that to 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day," Biden said Monday. "But we have to meet that goal of a million a day."

Experts say a faster pace for vaccinations will be key.

Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota and an adviser to Biden's coronavirus task force, said it may be time to "call an audible" on vaccine distribution in response to the growing risk from variants. He called for prioritizing first vaccine doses ahead of a variant-fueled surge in cases.

Osterholm said he expects to see a surge of cases in the next "six to 14 weeks," from variants, such as the strain first found in the United Kingdom.

"If we see that happen, which my 45 years in the trenches tells us we will, we are going to see something like we have not seen yet in this country," he said in an interview Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press."

"We still want to get two doses in everyone," Osterholm added, but said in advance of a surge, "we need to get as many one doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can to reduce the serious illness and deaths that are going to occur over the weeks ahead."

Tom Frieden, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, warned in a tweet that the virus could eventually evolve to a point where vaccines may not be protective.

"The Covid variants identified so far are an early warning that the virus could evolve to escape vaccine protection," Frieden wrote. "The way to prevent that is to BOTH ramp up vaccinations and control spread."

As health experts call for continued adherence to pandemic protocols, Osterholm also said it's especially important that people wear face masks properly.

"We see up to 25 percent of people wear it under their nose. You know that's like fixing three of the five screen doors in your submarine," he said on "Meet the Press." "What's going on there? We've got to get people to start using these right."

The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Dupree contributed to this report.