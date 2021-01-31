Mass. reports 2,546 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 46 new deaths Sunday

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 2,546 Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 498,145, the Department of Public Health reported. The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 46 to 14,287.

The state said 71,948 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,676 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The health department also reported that 93,918 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 13.6 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,307 people, bringing that total to 475,368.