Mitt Romney calls out Marjorie Taylor Greene for pushing ‘big lie’ of a stolen election

Greene, a US representative from Georgia, sparked the unexpected conversation with a lengthy Twitter thread saying she had a “GREAT” call with Donald Trump. She said she is “grateful for his support” and that “you can never beat him because We The People have his back.”

She went on to say that Republican congressmen were not to blame for the storming of the US Capitol on Jan. 6 and questioned why there were thousands of soldiers in Washington to protect members of Congress following the riot.

“While I along with all Republicans denounced the Capitol attack and were victims inside as well, our Democrat colleagues try to lie and blame us for violence we had nothing to do with and have condemned all along,” she said.

“After the Capitol attack, 30,000 National Guard were brought in to secure the Capitol and protect the elites. Yet where was this type of protection for all of the people and American cities that have been ravaged over the last year?”

Minutes after she sent those messages, Senator Mitt Romney, former governor of Massachusetts and now representing Utah, took to Twitter to swiftly rebuke her.

“Lies of a feather flock together: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s nonsense and the ‘big lie’ of a stolen election,” Romney wrote.

In response to Romney’s statement, Greene said he “obviously cares nothing about the people’s number one concern” and told him to “grow a pair or a spine.”

Greene is a supporter of the QAnon conspiracy and has been in the news recently for baseless social media posts that have resurfaced, including one of her saying that the Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.

She is facing mounting calls from Democrats in Congress for her to be removed from the House of Representatives.

Lauren Booker can be reached at lauren.booker@globe.com.