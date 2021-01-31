Napoleon’s brother lived in New Jersey. Here’s what happened to the estate.

Napoleon, the French emperor, never stepped foot in the state, but New Jersey was home to another Bonaparte: Napoleon’s older brother, Joseph, who was once the king of Naples, Italy, and then Spain.

The name Bonaparte brings to mind many locales: Corsica; Paris; Alexandria, Egypt; Waterloo, Belgium; and, finally, St. Helena.

Bonaparte built a sumptuous estate in 1816 called Point Breeze in Bordentown, N.J., just south of Trenton, between the power centers of New York City and Philadelphia. He constructed atop a promontory that allowed him to see any hostile forces and perforated the grounds with tunnels that allowed quick escape, if necessary, to a boat on Crosswicks Creek and from there to the Delaware River.

Now the state, Bordentown, and a land preservation trust have bought Point Breeze from the Society of the Divine Word, a Catholic missionary organization that has owned the property since 1941. Their plan is to preserve New Jersey’s connection to royalty and the Bonaparte family and turn the 60 acres into a public park.

“There’s a real opportunity to celebrate the history and at the same time make this very relevant to people today who want to come and walk on the trails, learn about the land, and possibly even garden on the property,” said Linda Mead, president of D&R Greenway, the land trust that helped arrange the sale.

Joseph Bonaparte fled Europe and wound up in Bordentown after Napoleon’s defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815.

Point Breeze included exquisite sculpture gardens, coach trails, brick bridges, stables, a gardener’s house, and a lake Bonaparte made by damming a nearby creek.

The centerpiece was a palatial, three-story, nearly 38,000-square-foot mansion that contained an extensive wine cellar, an extravagant art collection, and a colossal library.

After Bonaparte left New Jersey for good in 1839, the estate passed to a series of owners, many of them not overly concerned with its preservation. The only surviving remnants include the gardener’s house, a bridge, old foundations, and mounds of buried brick that had once been the tunnels.

The site will soon be opened to the public; and the contemporary buildings on the property, erected by other owners, will become Bordentown’s new city hall and police station. The gardener’s house will be a museum dedicated to the estate’s history.

The deal closed Dec. 18 and cost $4.6 million, the bulk of which came from the state.

Many of the artifacts that will be displayed in the museum will come from the private collection of Peter Tucci, 59, a lawyer from New Hope, Pa., about a half-hour from Bordentown. He has spent years, and by his count more than $200,000, collecting Bonaparte memorabilia.

Tucci said he became fascinated by the regal resident about 25 years ago when he stumbled on a magazine article about him.

“That little article’s cost me a lot of money,” Tucci said. “But it’s led me down a lot of interesting paths.”

During his research, he became acquainted with the handful of priests living at Point Breeze, which was being used as a residence for semiretired clergymen.

Tucci learned that Divine Word was considering selling the property and in late 2018 discussed the possibility of buying it with Mead and D&R Greenway, which has preserved nearly 21,200 acres, mostly in New Jersey. After getting approval from the D&R Greenway board, Mead asked city and state officials if they were interested in the purchase.

Mead said the priests wanted the deal to proceed quickly, but Divine Word could not move forward without approval from the society’s leadership in Rome. Other potential buyers were also eyeing the site.

“There were literally developers breathing down our neck,” Mead said.

James Lynch Jr., mayor of Bordentown, a community of about 4,000 people spread over 1 square mile, said his constituents were thrilled that Point Breeze would become a park instead of a housing development or a storage warehouse, which some developers had been interested in building.

“Divine Word could have sold this property to other entities for a significant amount of money more, and they chose to leave this property the way they found it,” Lynch said.

Father Quang Duc Dinh, provincial superior of the Society of the Divine Word’s Chicago Province, said the society decided to sell Point Breeze after determining that maintaining the property for the few remaining clerics did not make financial sense. The future use of the land was a major factor in the sale to the partnership.

“We chose to protect the historical and open nature of this beautiful property,” he said in an email.

Many local residents know Bonaparte’s story, and Tucci said he hoped that opening the estate would disseminate its history more widely.