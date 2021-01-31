Even if not in urban stores’ straits, suburban retailers face crushing woes

In her article “Urban flight: Retailers find relief in suburbs” (Page A1, Jan. 24), Janelle Nanos appropriately pointed out the devastating impact COVID-19 is having on Boston retailers that are suffering from the loss of downtown office workers, while lines “snake out of stores” in the booming suburbs.

It’s true that many suburban locations, especially outdoor shopping centers, are faring better than urban locales.

But let’s keep those snaking lines in proper context: The reason we’re seeing lines outside certain businesses is probably only that these establishments are operating under the state’s 25 percent capacity rules.