Outraged over vaccine rollout

I am in a state of outrage about the way the COVID-19 vaccine has been rolled out in Massachusetts. Not only are the phased categories inequitable (for example, as a so-called non-COVID-facing behavioral health provider, I am eligible before a meat packer or a grocery store worker, whose work puts them at far greater risk), but the online appointment system is chaotic, decentralized, and dependent on a combination of luck, connections, and tech savvy, all of which make it racist and classist as well. Major fail, governor.

Elizabeth Zoob