Readers grapple with the political lessons of an Auschwitz survivor’s son

The Weimar Republic of 1920s Germany was unable to solve the twin existential economic crises of hyperinflation and then depression, nor was it able to suppress the marauding street thugs and militias of the Nazis and Communists. In contrast, the strong US government in the 1930s of FDR and the New Deal did address the Great Depression and was able to marginalize demagogues and would-be dictators such as Father Coughlin and Huey Long.

Re “The politics of an Auschwitz survivor’s son” (Ideas, Jan. 24): Jeff Jacoby writes that the lesson he learned from the rise of Hitler and Nazism is to oppose strong government. This is exactly the wrong lesson. Hitler did not come to power within the context of an authoritarian regime. He came to power by taking advantage of a weak and divided democratic government.

Similarly, today we need a strong and unified US government to address our crisis of extreme economic inequality, which is at the root of the civic alienation of so many Americans on both the left and the right.

Democracy is not a suicide pact. We saw on Jan. 6 where weak and ineffective government will lead us.

Marc R. Cutler

Jamaica Plain





Corrupting influence of power can take many forms

Jeff Jacoby’s “The politics of an Auschwitz survivor’s son” is a clear statement against two very real dangers: racial stereotyping and the tendency of power to corrupt. Jacoby is absolutely right to fear corruption by power. But does he see that wealth can gain power, turning a democracy into an oligarchy and impoverishing the many?

A major theme of Adam Smith’s “The Wealth of Nations” was the corrupting influence of money in the British Parliament. Certainly money has bought power in the United States, and this power has further enriched the few while the middle and lower classes stagnate. One result has been that the issue of race — America’s original sin — has festered for generations.

As a country, we need to synthesize wise concerns about the dangers of power with Adam Smith’s notion of justice, liberty, and equality, his formula for wealthy, happy nations.

John E. Hill

Quincy





Civility ought to be a community effort, not a piecemeal project

I read Jeff Jacoby’s autobiographical explanation for why he is a libertarian with some dismay. I too am a child of a Holocaust survivor, but I came away from my home experiences with a vastly different point of view, one nurtured directly by my father and that supports our track toward a multicultural, multiethnic world.

Jacoby’s argument is that with less government we can build civility “one good deed at a time.” My politics goes in the opposite direction. Instead of first dismantling the body politic and then crossing our fingers, let us start with a conversation about civility as a community effort, realizing that our neighbors are not just the people who live next to us but also those who live on the other side of the globe.

We should craft our civility and our government around a world that belongs to the 21st century and not the 17th.

Mark Jarzombek

Belmont