Alex Ovechkin strikes early in overtime as Capitals shake off Bruins’ comeback

After battling back from a 3-0 deficit and forcing overtime, the Bruins watched Alex Ovechkin dash over the blueline only 28 seconds into overtime and nail a sizzling wrister by Tuukka Rask for a 4-3 victory at Capital One Arena.

Good pace, lots of shots, stingy in their own end most of the night. Normally, that’s a winning formula for the Bruins.

The Bruins chipped away at the 3-0 deficit and finally pulled even, 3-3, on Charlie McAvoy’s first goal of the season with 57.3 second remaining in regulation.

McAvoy, who earlier made a key assist on Boston’s second goal, scored with a forehander at the top of the crease after following his initial shot to the net. It was the Bruins 42nd shot of the night.

The win, with ex-Bruin captain Zdeno Chara in their lineup, lifted the Capitals to 6-0-3 for the season. The Bruins, with earlier goals by Nick Ritchie and Brad Marchand, fell to 5-1-2.

The loss snapped the Bruins winning streak at four games. The two clubs meet back at the COA Monday night, the second of eight games the two sides will play against each other in the shortened 56-game season.

The Bruins were vastly better in puck possession and shots (34-17) over the first two periods. But for all the numbers they had in their favor, the scoreboard showed the Caps with a 3-1 lead after two periods. Stats can be tricky.

Nicklas Backstrom potted the lone goal in the first, eluding Patrice Bergeron near the Caps’ offensive blue line and carrying toward the top of the right faceoff circle where he beat Rask with a drag-snap wrister at 18:06. It was only the seventh shot on net for Washington.

Former UNH backliner Trevor van Riemsdyk doubled the lead at 5:22 of the second on the Capitals’ next shot. After collecting a pass high in the zone, van Riemsdyk launched a wrister from near the right halfwall and no doubt was among the many to be surprised that it found the back of the net. Big Caps winger Tom Wilson and Bruins defenseman Jakub Zboril set a screen down low as van Riemsdyk fired, Rask unable to follow the puck once it left van Riemsdyk’s blade.

The deficit grew to 3-0 with 10:03 gone in the second when Wilson walked into a deflected Ovechkin shot and snapped it in from the the left faceoff circle. Rask again didn’t get a good look because Richard Panik was parked near the left point, poaching at the top of the crease without a Bruins defenseman there to ride him out of the goalie’s line of vision.

Wilson’s goal came on the power play, with David Krjeci sitting in the box for a hook on Nic Dowd.

Finally, with 2:28 left in the second and the Bruins on a power play, Krejci ripped off a slapper from center point and Ritchie, parked in front, tipped it home for his fourth goal of the season (all on the power play).

Following the morning workout, coach Bruce Cassidy hinted he might implement a five-forward power play, and that indeed was the alignment on the Ritchie goal. Krejci essentially played the role of point man, working high in the zone, with the likes of Ritchie, Bergeron. Marchand, and David Pastrnak all buzzing down low.

It’s an unconventional approach, but when trailing by three goals, it’s worth giving it a shot. And the shot paid off.

Old friend Chara, playing his first game against the Bruins since departing as a free agent Dec. 30, led all skaters with 8:33 in ice time in the first period. He then logged 5:27 in the second period before finishing with a total of 20:54.

Chara came close to suffering a serious injury in the final seconds of the first period when a Pastrnak shot attempt rode up Big Z’s stick shaft, the puck nailing him on the right cheek. Chara went right to the room for some repair work, but was back on the bench for the second period, his right cheek red and slightly swollen.

The play was eerily similar to Game 4 of the Stanley Cup final in 2019 when Chara’s jaw was broken by a Brayden Schenn slapper off right wing that rode up Chara’s stick and nailed him in the mouth.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.