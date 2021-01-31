Blackhawks cancel practice because of COVID-19

The Chicago Blackhawks canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19. The workout was supposed to be held at the team’s practice facility. The Blackhawks say the move was made “out of an abundance of caution.” Chicago lost, 2-1, to Columbus on Friday night. The Blackhawks are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night. The Blackhawks have three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list: defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark .

The seventh-ranked Boston College women’s hockey team (11-3-0) topped Connecticut (5-8-1), 3-2, at Kelley Rink. Kelly Browne, Hannah Bilka and Cayla Barnes each recorded a goal while Maddy McArthur made 37 saves for the win. An unassisted tally from Browne and a short-handed marker from Bilka gave BC a 2-0 lead midway through the first period, but Danika Pasqua put UConn on the board right before the break. Barnes would wrist home the winning score with three minutes to play in the second — with the Huskies answer two minutes later being the final strike of the game.

Soccer

Messi’s contract the richest

Lionel Messi’s most recent contract with Barcelona is worth up to 555 million euros ($673 million) over four seasons, the El Mundo newspaper reported on Sunday. The Spanish daily said it had access to the document Messi signed with the Catalan club in 2017, which included fixed incomes and variables that could reach nearly 138 million euros ($167 million) each season. The newspaper said it is the most expensive contract ever paid to an athlete. The leak comes as Barcelona tries to manage a huge debt prompted mostly because of the coronavirus pandemic . . . . . . Substitute Breno Lopes scored deep into stoppage time as Palmeiras won its second Copa Libertadores title with a 1-0 victory against Santos in an all-Brazilian final in Rio de Janeiro. It was the first South American title for the club since 1999.

Tennis

Australian Open to let in 30,000 a day

Up to 30,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne when it begins Feb. 8, said the sports minister of the state of Victoria, Martin Pakula. Melbourne is Victoria’s capital. This year, organizers have created an intricate system in which spectators will only be allowed to travel within one of three zones at Melbourne Park, a move aimed at limiting social contact. Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia, has been negotiating for months with health officials about letting spectators into the event. He said Friday that the tournament would begin at 50 percent capacity. That could grow to 75 percent in the final week, he added, when action is limited to stadium courts.

Winter Sports

Swiss skier wins women’s super-G

Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami won her third straight World Cup super-G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, 10 days before the world championship race in the discipline. American Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race to prepare for the worlds in Italy. Shiffrin, who won the super-G world title in 2019, has not competed in a speed race for over a year. She had a 10-month break from racing in 2020 and only just resumed training in super-G … Clément Noël got his first World Cup win in a year, triumphing in the penultimate slalom before the world championships in his home country of France … Germany’s Francesco Friedrich clinched his fourth consecutive two-man title Saturday with his 11th win in 12 races this season. He teamed with Alexander Schuller for an easy victory, beating the Latvian sled of Oskars Kibermanis and Matiss Miknis by nearly three-quarters of a second in IAustria … Russia’s Roman Repilov won his second consecutive men’s luge world championship, overtaking World Cup champion Felix Loch in the second heat to successfully defend the title in Konigssee, Germany.

Miscellany

Hawks’ Hunter out with knee injury

De'Andre Hunter, who has emerged as Atlanta's second-leading scorer in his second season, will miss at least one game with a knee injury. The Hawks said Hunter will not play in Monday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Hunter had a non-surgical procedure on Monday to address articular wear and tear in his right knee …The New York Yacht Club was eliminated from the 36th America's Cup sailing race, when it lost, 4-0, to Italy's Luna Rossa in the challenger semifinal in New Zealand.




