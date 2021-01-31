Boston Pride facing a must-win scenario after loss to Buffalo

“I’m frustrated by a lot of things that probably shouldn’t be said right now,” said coach Paul Mara, whose team fell to 1-4-0. “I thought we played extremely hard. Played with heart and passion. Just couldn’t bury a goal. I feel like we’ve been snake-bit this whole tournament.

They lost to previously winless Buffalo, 2-1, on Saturday after surrendering another lead, and they need a win Sunday (3 p.m.) to remain alive in this best-of-three play-in series.

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — The Boston Pride, the heavy favorites going into the NWHL's mini-season in the mountains, are down to their last shot.

“We need to keep grinding. We know we can win this thing. We need a break.”

They did not get one after defender Lauren Kelly scored on a power-play one-timer in the first period. Buffalo (1-2-1), which lost to Boston, 5-1, in last Sunday’s meeting, tied it on an Autumn MacDougall goal in the second. Defender Lisa Chesson, who was under contract but had not joined the team in Lake Placid until Friday, potted the winner on the power play with 3:50 left.

Diminutive defender Marie-Jo Pelletier, listed at 4-feet 11 inches, killed most of the final 10 seconds by protecting the puck from a pack of Pride.

Buffalo coach Pete Perram, after his team’s first win, pumped his fist in a press conference. “Wooo!” he said. “Can I do that?”

That was what Boston had to be wondering after seeing Chesson join the Beauts and instantly slot onto the point of their No. 1 power play unit.

Chesson, a 34-year-old, left-shot defender out of Ohio State, won a silver medal with the United States in the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver. She scored 5 points (2-3—5) in five games.

Her scoring the winner added salt to the wound.

An NWHL spokesperson said that Chesson was allowed to play because she met the protocols, which included a quarantine before she left for Lake Placid, a negative Covid-19 test before arriving, and a negative test upon arriving. Her arrival was also cleared by the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority, which has jurisdiction over Herb Brooks Arena.

Chesson, who previously played with the Beauts and spent last season with the barnstorming Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, was mum about her return.

“The focus is moving forward,” she said. “Just happy to be here.”

Chesson “provided a certain level of swagger that we had been missing,” Perram said, which was needed against a Boston team that once again dominated on the puck (37-23 shots advantage).

“That’s a good hockey team,” Perram said. “That’s a really good hockey team. If you let them get full possession, it’s really hard to manage.”

As many as 32,000 concurrent viewers watched the Boston-Buffalo stream on Twitch.tv. It is believed to be a high for an NWHL game this season.

The Pride scored first, as they have in all five games they’ve played at Herb Brooks Arena, but lost the lead, as they have in every game but the first Buffalo tilt.

The Pride, outshooting the Beauts, 26-10, in the first two periods, were outshot, 13-11, in the final frame.

They had the services of Jillian Dempsey (shoulder), who was limited but skated a regular shift, winning 9 of 14 faceoffs (64 percent) and landing three shots.

Boston was without its No. 2 right wing, Mary Parker, who was unavailable for an undisclosed reason. Parker, from Milton, was scoreless in four games.

Her absence came two days after the Metropolitan Riveters withdrew from the season for “several” positive COVID-19 tests, and the Globe reported the Connecticut Whale had at least one positive test. That prompted an unscheduled round of testing on Friday.

“It’s been a crazy 24 hours, with everything going on in the bubble,” said Pride defender Kaleigh Fratkin. “Where our head is at is, we have another opportunity to play tomorrow, another opportunity to keep us alive.

“The players are frustrated because we want to win every time. We need to dig deep and find a way to win, find a way to score goals.

“We need to take a little pressure off ourselves, and play the type of hockey that we played last year. We have literally nothing to lose in a situation like tomorrow. It’s do or die.”

Buffalo rookie netminder Carly Jackson made 36 saves for her first NWHL win.

The Beauts entered the game without forward Kayla Meneghin, who left the team. Meneghin (0-1—1 in three games) said in a statement that while she is not done playing hockey, she was withdrawing from the NWHL season to “prioritize my mental well-being and take care of myself.”

