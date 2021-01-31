Cardinals looking to finalize deal for All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado

Arenado, an eight-time Gold Glove winner, signed a $260 million, eight-year deal with Colorado in February 2019 and is owed $199 million for the six remaining seasons.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been finalized and may not be until after the weekend.

The St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to acquire All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado from the Colorado Rockies in a trade needing a number of approvals before it can be finalized, a person familiar with the swap told The Associated Press.

Colorado would pay St. Louis a large amount of cash — $50 million, according to multiple reports — as part of the trade, the person said, and Major League Baseball must approve a cash transaction of more than $1 million.

According to CBS Sports, lefthander Austin Gomber, righthanders Jake Woodford and Angel Rondon, first baseman Luken Baker, and outfielder Jhon Torres are headed to Colorado in exchange for Arenado.

Arenado may restructure his contract as part of a trade, the person said, which could require approval of the players’ association. The trade agreement was first reported by The Athletic.

Two Major League sources told MLB.com that nothing is final, and that a deal might not be completed before the end of the weekend, because of the financial and contractual issues.

The 29-year-old Arenado has hit .293 with an .890 OPS over eight seasons, averaging 35 home runs and 114 RBIs per 162 games. Aided in part by hitter-friendly Coors Field, he’s led the National League in home runs three times and led the majors in RBIs twice.

Arenado slumped during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, hitting .253 with eight home runs and a .738 OPS over 48 games. He earned $12,962,963 in prorated pay.

Arenado’s contract called for salaries of $35 million annually from 2021-24, $32 million in 2025 and $27 million in 2026. His deal included a provision allowing him to opt out after the 2021 season to become a free agent.

Gregorius, Phillies agree on 2-year deal

The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius agreed on a two-year, $28 million contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal is pending Gregorius passing a physical.

Gregorius, who turns 31 next month, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies.

Gregorius hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. He hit 16 homers and drove in 61 runs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.

For almost three months since he bought the New York Mets, Steve Cohen engaged in surprisingly lively banter with the team’s fans on Twitter, entertaining their outlandish trade suggestions and showcasing a sense of humor and genuine interest in their thoughts that was rare for a billionaire team owner.

That all came to a crashing halt Friday night, when Cohen deactivated his Twitter account and released a statement through the Mets in which he said his family had received unspecified threats on the social media service. The move came a day after Cohen’s hedge fund — and Cohen himself, though his Twitter account — had been swept into the venomous rich-vs.-poor battle over the struggling video game retailer GameStop.

“I’ve really enjoyed the back and forth with Mets fans on Twitter which was unfortunately overtaken this week by misinformation unrelated to the Mets that led to our family getting personal threats,” Cohen said in a statement. “So I’m going to take a break for now.”

This past week, an unknown but sizable number of small investors, whipped into a frenzy on places like Reddit’s WallStreetBets forum, drove up the stock price of GameStop in part, in an effort to punish deep-pocketed investors who had bet heavily that its value would fall.

Indians reach deal with Rosario

Eddie Rosario has gone from hammering to helping the Indians. The free agent outfielder, who spent the past six seasons with Minnesota, agreed to a one-year, $8 million contract with Cleveland, pending completion of a physical, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press. Rosario, 29, has more career homers (22 in 93 games) against Cleveland than any other team. He hit 11 of those homers at Progressive Field — his most at any road ballpark … Lefthander Carlos Rodón will be returning to the White Sox, agreeing to a one-year deal worth $3 million, MLB.com reported. Rodón was non-tendered by the White Sox in December after posting an 8.22 ERA over four appearances during the abbreviated 2020 season. He figures to compete for the fifth-starter’s spot … Lefthander Aaron Loup finalized a $3 million, one-year contract with the Mets. Loup can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games pitched. The 33-year-old was 3-2 with a 2.52 ERA in 25 innings over 24 games for AL champion Tampa Bay last season, allowing 17 hits while striking out 22 and walking four … The Astros have agreed to a deal with free agent outfielder Steven Souza Jr., MLB.com reported. Souza, 31, hit .148 over 27 at-bats in 11 games for the Cubs last season, returning to action after missing all of 2019 while recovering from surgery to repair an ACL tear, LCL tear, partial PCL tear, and posterior lateral capsule tear in his left knee. Souza hit a career-high 30 home runs for Tampa Bay in 2017 but has played in just 83 games over the past three seasons … Righthander Trevor Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cub, giving the NL Central champions another option for the back end of their rotation. Williams, 28, was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh after he went 2-8 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts during the pandemic-shortened season.