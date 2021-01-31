Concord-Carlisle girls’ hockey reverses fortunes, shuts out Boston Latin

“We didn’t play our game [on Wednesday] but we played awesome in the third period,” Jahnle said. “I told them to come out and play like they did in the third period and they actually played even better. They stepped it up today, they really did.”

Three days after the Wolfpack skated to a win over the Patriots at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury, it was Concord-Carlisle turning the tables Saturday with an identical 3-0 win at Murphy Rink that was not only its first of the season, but the first win for coach Steph Jahnle with the program.

Familiarity between the Concord-Carlisle and Boston Latin girls’ hockey teams yielded a completely new result Saturday.

Julia Lambert scored twice for the Patriots (1-4-1), including the first goal of the game at 14:25 of the first period after Boston Latin goaltender Ellen Linso flummoxed C-C with saves on her first 14 attempts before cracking.

“I kept harping on them that they were playing against a really good goalie,” Jahnle said. “You’ve got to keep pounding the shots and the rebounds and they’ll come eventually.”

Linso, a returning Globe All-Scholastic as a senior who’s been starting for the program since she was in eighth grade, made 38 saves against the Patriots.

“She gives us a chance every night,” Boston Latin coach Tom McGrath said.

Concord-Carlisle’s Ava Wagner tries to keep the puck away from Boston Latin's Maeve Greeley during Saturday's Dual County League game at Murphy Rink. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Nyla Horne also scored for C-C, a shorthanded goal in the second period against the Wolfpack (1-3-1).

Jahnle, who played at the University of New Hampshire and coached the Dover-Sherborn/Hopkinton girls’ co-op last winter, said her team didn’t change much stylistically from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss.

“I analyze the game, I watch the video of the game and we didn’t really change our style of play,” Jahnle said. “It’s basically, you’ve got to forecheck hard and backcheck hard. As long as you’re skating every shift the hardest you can, that’s all we can ask.”

Concord-Carlisle’s Finley Griswold shields the puck from Boston Latin's Cecelia Jackson during Saturday's game. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe

Arlington Catholic 3, Bishop Stang 1 — Junior Maggie Milne scored twice for the Cougars (5-4-1) in their Catholic Central win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Duxbury 3, Marshfield 2 — Junior Katie Geis’s second-period goal stood up to be the difference for the Dragons (9-1-1) in the Patriot League game at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. Sophomore Ayla Abban and senior Mae Pittenger each added a goal.

North Quincy/Quincy 6, Cohasset/Hanover 5 — Sophomore Maggie Lynch netted a hat trick for Quincy/North Quincy (6-1-1) in their Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena.

Norwood 2, Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn 2 — Freshman Avery Bent and senior Annika Yanoshak each had one goal and one assist for Hopkinton/Dover-Sherborn (1-2-1) in its Tri-Valley League matchup at Skating Club of Boston in Norwood.

St. Mary’s 9, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior captain Samantha Porazinski netted a hat trick for the Spartans (7-2-1) in a Catholic Central League matchup at Valley Forum in Malden.

Boys’ hockey

Archbishop Williams 3, Austin Prep 2 — Senior Christian Koylion scored twice for the Bishops (8-0-3), including the game-winner with 26 seconds left in their Catholic Central League victory at Breakaway Ice Center in Tewksbury. Junior Jackson Sylvester tallied three assists in the victory.

Ashland 3, Holliston 1 — Senior Nick Fish’s shorthanded goal in the first period proved to be the game-winner for the Clockers (1-1). Seniors Mark Milko and Nick Cibotti each added a goal in the Tri-Valley League contest at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Bridgewater-Raynham 1, Braintree 1 — Senior captain Ryan Concannon tallied the lone goal for the Trojans (1-2-2) in the tie at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Cohasset 4, Rockland 2 — The Skippers (2-3) came from behind to upend the Bulldogs (3-4), propelled by second-period goals by sophomore Wade Puzella and senior captain Bernie Mulcahy in the South Shore League contest at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Concord-Carlisle 3, Cambridge 2 — Senior Noah Thorpe scored twice, and senior captain Conor Trant potted the game-winner with 48 seconds left to propel the Patriots to the Dual County League win at Edge Sports Center in Bedford. Junior Dane Carter added three assists for C-C (2-0-3).

Hanover 6, North Quincy 1 — Robbie Hanna and Max DaSilva scored a pair of goals each to lead the Hawks (7-1-1) to the Patriot League victory at Hobomock Arena in Pembroke.

Hingham 6, Duxbury 1 — The Harbormen (8-0) recieved goals from six different players, including a goal and an assist from senior captain Paul Forbes, in their Patriot League victory at The Bog in Kingston.

Hopkinton 6, Bellingham 0 — Ryan Teitel scored his first career goal and added an assist to spark the Hillers (3-1) in the Tri-Valley League victory at New England Sports Center in Marlborough. Geoff Tocco and Cam Jerrett also had a goal and assist as Hopkinton had six different scorers. Colin Norred and Jack Lang split the shutout.

Marshfield 5, Plymouth North 0 — Senior Aidan Healey posted the shutout on Senior Day for the Rams (5-1-2), and classmate Jake Mastrangelo provided the offensive spark with two goals in the Patriot League contest at Hobomock Ice Arena.

Medway 4, Dedham 2 — The Mustangs (5-1) got goals from seniors Cole Theodore and Tom Bugbee, as well as sophomores Danny O’Brien and Kavveh Bahery, and avenged their first loss of the season to the Marauders earlier in the week. Senior Ryan Moran made 16 saves in the Tri-Valley League game at Canton Ice House.

Nantucket 5, Falmouth 4 — Six different Whalers (5-0-1) tallied a point in the win at Falmouth Ice Arena. Senior captain Marsh Hickman and junior Hudson Perry each had a goal and two assists in the Cape and Islands League tilt.

Newburyport 3, Lynnfield 1 — Zachary McHugh scored his first career goal to help the Clippers (6-0-1) to the Cape Ann League win at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody. Anthony Lucci and Jon Groth also scored, and Zach Lever had two assists.

Newton South 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 3 — Max Lieman scored a pair of goals and the Lions held on for the Dual County League victory at the New England Sports Center, handing L-S its first loss in a little more than a calendar year. Dan Schwartzman and Mitch Gordon added goals as the Lions (1-2-3) took a 4-1 lead, then held on behind the solid goaltending of Nathan Lacoste. The Warriors’ last loss was Jan. 27, 2020 against St. John’s (Shrewsbury).

North Andover 3, Billerica 1 — Senior Tim Berube tallied two goals for the host Scarlet Knights (2-3-1) in their Merrimack Valley Conference win at Lawler Arena.

Norwell 9, Abington 3 — The Clippers (5-1-1) earned their 25th consecutive South Shore League win at The Bog, led by freshman Nolan Petrucelli, who posted a hat trick.

Quincy 12, Plymouth South 4 — Will Martin (four goals) and Joe Hennessy (hat trick) led an offensive outburst for the Presidents (3-6) in their Patriot League win at Quincy Youth Arena. Daniel Pakkala also scored twice, and Zach Galligan added a goal and four assists.

Sandwich 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 1 — Caleb Richardson, Colin McIver and Chris Cardillo each scored as the Blue Knights (6-0-2) pulled out the Cape & Islands victory at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Saugus 8, Peabody 3 — Chris Regnetta’s four goals were enough for the Sachems (2-2-1) to prevail in the Northeastern Conference road battle at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. Massey Ventre and Kevin McMaster scored twice each for Saugus.

Scituate 4, Pembroke 1 — Ben Whitman, Matt Belsan, Brendan Boyle and Evan McBrien (empty-netter) each scored for the Sailors (5-1) in the Patriot League victory at Hobomock Arena.

Somerset Berkley 3, Bourne 2 — Brandon Silva made 26 saves for the Raiders (5-0), who got goals from Davis Sullivan, Evan Affonso and Jon Rothwell to edge the Canalmen in a South Coast Conference game at Driscoll Arena in Fall River.

Stoughton/Brockton 4, Taunton 1 — Charlie Caputo scored twice to lead Stoughton/Brockton (1-3) to the Hockomock League win at Taunton’s Aleixo Arena. Kyle Cruickshank and Colby Strunk also scored for S/B, and Chris Andrade made 27 saves.

Wakefield 5, Wilmington 2 — Matt Elwell scored twice, Danny Mailhot netted his first varsity goal and the Warriors rallied past the Wildcats in a Middlesex Freedom game at Allied Veterans Rink in Everett. Matt Moniz and John Defeo added goals for Wakefield (4-3-1).

Watertown 3, Stoneham 1 — Colin Campbell, Daniel Tattrie, and Dante Venezia scored for the Raiders (1-4) at John A. Ryan Arena to secure the team’s first Middlesex League win in five years. Jack Dickie and Nathan Master each recorded two assists and goalie Jared Norton made 29 saves.

Boys’ basketball

Attleboro 73, King Philip 56 — Sophomore forward Trevor White led the Blue Bombardiers (5-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds in a Hockomock League home game.

Cohasset 59, Archbishop Williams 52 — Senior William Cunnie led the Skippers (3-2) with 24 points in the home nonleague win.

Girls’ basketball

Belmont 75, Reading 63 — Junior Nina Minicozzi put up 15 points for the Marauders (4-2) in their Middlesex League home win. Seniors Kiki Christofori and Reese Shapazian each chipped in with 11 points for Belmont.

Nauset 46, Falmouth 39 — Avery Burns (17 points) and Ashley Ross (14 points) led the Warriors (6-0) in scoring for an Cape & Islands League victory at home.

St. Mary’s 69, Bishop Fenwick 42 — The Spartans (12-1) raced out to a 20-3 first quarter lead, highlighted by three 3-pointers from senior Nicolette D’Itria, and never looked back in a win over the Catholic Central rival Crusaders. The two teams played a five-point game a week ago in Peabody. St. Mary’s, winner of its last six, received great balance on offense with senior Maiya Bergdorf (23 points), sophomore Yirsy Queliz (18), and senior Alyssa Grossi (10) producing in double figures.

Wilmington 47, Melrose 44 — The Wildcats notched a home Middlesex League win on the strength of Kylie DuCharme’s 29-point effort.