Even in his absence, Tom Brady the talk of the virtual Pro Bowl

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, one of three Patriots to be voted to the Pro Bowl, listed Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard as one of his players to watch, citing Howard’s league-leading 10 interceptions as an impressive feat.

This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pro Bowl was digital, from a Madden NFL 21 video game simulation to virtual roundtables with selected players. The discussions touched on topics such as the significance of their Pro Bowl nods, their favorite players to watch on film, and highlights from the season.

Tom Brady didn’t get named to the Pro Bowl this year, but his name still dominated the conversation Sunday afternoon, the day the annual all-star game was scheduled to be held.

“That’s hard as a corner,” said Gilmore. “I really respected his game this year. He made a lot of plays. I think he should have got more credit than he got this year.”

As for what Gilmore thought about earning his fourth Pro Bowl honor?

“It meant a lot,” he said. “As a kid growing up, I’ve seen some of my favorite players playing in the Pro Bowl and making the Pro Bowl year-in and year-out. I always wanted to be that guy once I got in the league.”

All the conversations seemed to come back to Brady, though. Named to 14 Pro Bowls in his 21 seasons, Brady is headed to a much more important game: His 10th career Super Bowl. (Brady has actually played in just two Pro Bowls, following the 2001 and 2004 seasons.)

Gilmore expressed gratitude for the opportunity to play three seasons with Brady in New England, the decorated quarterback at a later stage in his career.

“I watched him from practicing with him on the field and how he worked and how he studied the game, it really helped my game out a lot,” Gilmore said. “I’m happy for him. That’s what he plays for. He plays the game for rings. He doesn’t play for nothing else.”

Pro Bowlers across the league seem to have reached a consensus.

Said Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett: “It’s unprecedented. It’s amazing. That’s why you get the name the GOAT. The man has done it for so long and so well. There’s no other name that fits for him. He’s the best at his position. He’s shown that and, even at this age, we can’t get him out of the league. No matter how many times we hit him, we put him down, we tackle him, we pick him off, he won’t quit.”

Two NFC Pro Bowlers saw Brady win firsthand in the postseason.

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young, one of two rookies to be selected to this year’s Pro Bowl, made headlines after calling for Brady once his team clinched its playoff berth. Even though Washington lost, Young stood by his bulletin-board material, and said their wild-card matchup is a game he’ll always remember.

“Who wouldn’t want to get Tom Brady? If you want to be the best, if you’re chasing to be the best that you can be, then you want to face the best,” Young said. “It was definitely eye-opening just to see how he played the game. Just to watch him my whole life and then actually be on the field on him, it was definitely really exciting. And, you know, he sent me a jersey.”

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan got Brady in the next round, and is still thinking, “What if?” The Saints beat the Bucs twice during the regular season, highlighted by a 38-3 blowout in November, but none of that matters now.

“It don’t matter if you don’t beat him a third time,” Jordan said. “That’s what sucks about it. We washed the whole division, like something no team in the NFC South has ever done. We swept everybody, held it down, went through ups and downs in a 16-game season.

“Then, we had to face him a third time and didn’t prevail. That’s what hurts the most. It doesn’t matter what we did beforehand if you lose in the playoffs. Now, I’m just going to be sitting here like everybody else on their couch come Super Bowl Sunday.”

The Buccaneers had only one player voted to the Pro Bowl: Outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul.

In addition to Gilmore, the Patriots had punter Jake Bailey and specialist Matthew Slater. The honor is Bailey’s first and Slater’s ninth.

Brady, for his part, doesn’t seem too bothered by Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, and Seattle’s Russell Wilson being selected to represent the NFC at quarterback.

“I think there’s a lot of people who end up being deserving of a really cool accolade like that, and I’ve been very fortunate to be picked a bunch of times,” Brady, whose 14 selections are tied for the NFL record, after the results were announced in December. “I think it’s really great for other guys to get picked, too. It’s hard sometimes to pick just a few guys. This year, there was a lot of great candidates at a lot of positions.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.