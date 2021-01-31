Guarding man to man has been a struggle

“Our effort just isn’t there,” Smart said. “We’re dying on screens, me included. We’re a step slow. We’re confused. And we’ve got to fix it. There’s no way we shouldn’t be able to guard guys man-to-man and have to go to a zone because we can’t guard. It’s definitely going to be fixed, but it’s going to take us to fix it.”

Marcus Smart has been selected to the NBA’s All-Defense first team in each of the last two seasons, so he has found this lukewarm start especially grating, although he shoulders part of the blame, too.

The Celtics entered Saturday night’s game against the Lakers with the 12th-ranked defense in the NBA, surrendering 109.2 points per 100 possessions. Even though Boston vaulted seven spots from where it stood early last week, it also allowed the Spurs to shoot 56.1 percent in Wednesday’s 110-106 loss.

In the second half of Wednesday’s loss Boston switched to a 2-1-2 zone and actually had some success with it. Coach Brad Stevens said afterward that he would like to be able to deploy a zone defense at times this year, but he stressed that the Celtics must first focus on cleaning up their man-to-man sets.

Smart said he understood the decision to switch to a zone against San Antonio, but it also bothered him that they had to scramble to find a way to be effective.

“We try to pride ourselves on being one of the best defensive teams in the league, and we just haven’t been up to par on that this season,” Smart said. “So we’re definitely disappointed in ourselves and the fact that we have to go zone, not out of a necessity, but more because it’s a simple fact — we just can’t guard.”

February jam-packed

The NBA has added a Celtics game to the first half of the schedule. Boston will now visit the Wizards on Feb. 14. Washington entered Saturday having played just 15 games this season, the second fewest in the league, due to COVID-19 postponements.

That leaves the Celtics with 16 games over 28 days in a jam-packed February slate. Stevens said it was clear this condensed 72-game schedule would be unusual, and since the Celtics already have had three games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the second half of the season will probably be tight, too.

“But I think that’s why my job is not only to manage an individual game, it’s to manage a long season,” he said. “So there will be games where our best players get up into the high 30s [in minutes] with the exception of Kemba [Walker], who won’t in this stretch, and there will be games where we’ve got to manage it a lot closer, and there will be games where we probably have to sit some guys, and that’s just the way it is. We’ve known that coming in.”

Lakers’ James playing like MVP

Lakers star LeBron James continues to play at an MVP level despite turning 36 years old last month. He entered Saturday averaging 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.5 assists, just three months removed from leading Los Angeles to the NBA championship.

But Stevens, for one, is not surprised that there has been no regression.

“I’ve learned not to doubt the greats of all time,” he said. “Everywhere I turn right now everybody wants to talk about Tom Brady here in New England. He’s 43 and going to another Super Bowl. The bottom line is, if anything, LeBron has continued to improve. You see it in so many different areas and so many different ways. I thought he was fantastic in the bubble, and I think he’s picked right up off of that. There’s not many guys who can play like that, this well, this late, but there weren’t many guys like him before he got to this point.”

Adam Himmelsbach