Lakers emerge victorious from last-minute scramble and other observations from the Celtics’ loss

With Boston trailing the Lakers by 1 point in the final seconds, Walker came up with a steal and fired a pass ahead to Jaylen Brown. The ball was knocked away before Brown recovered it, and the ball ended up in the hands of Walker, who drove and rose for a 15-foot step-back, but it thudded off the rim and Daniel Theis’s point-blank putback was no good, allowing the Lakers to survive with a 96-95 win at TD Garden.

Despite his night of missed shots and missed opportunities, Celtics star Kemba Walker was left with one chance to wipe it all away and convert a shot he has made so many times before.

Walker finished 1 for 12 with 4 points.

For the Celtics, the rough finish was the least of their concerns afterward. Guard Marcus Smart left the game after going down in pain after contesting a Montrezl Harrell shot at the rim with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter. He was helped off the court and later ruled out with a calf strain, but no further details were immediately known.

Jayson Tatum had 30 points for Boston and Brown added 28, but it was not quite enough.

Dennis Schroder converted a three-point play with 1:40 left that put the Lakers in control, 96-89, but the Celtics pushed back with a pair of Walker free throws and a Tatum 15-footer. After a turnover by Lebron James the Celtics regained possession with 39.4 seconds left. Tatum attacked quickly and hit a runner with 32.4 seconds to play, making it 96-95, but that was as close as Boston would get.

▪ Tristan Thompson came off the bench, leaving Theis as the lone big man in the starting lineup. The two-big starting group has struggled this season and coach Brad Stevens stuck with it for long stretches because he said it will be needed at some point, but it was somewhat surprising that he chose not to deploy it against an Anthony Davis/Marc Gasol/James frontline. Davis feasted on the offensive glass in the first half, gobbling up five of his team’s 23 missed shots.

The Celtics did use a double-big lineup before long, though, as Robert Williams checked in for Tatum midway through the first quarter. Williams continues to show flashes that will make it tough to play Thompson over him. Through the first three quarters he was 5 for 5 with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks, 2 assists, and 2 steals. Thompson played 8:37 in the first half and did not score.

▪ Theis provided an offensive lift in the opening quarter by hitting a pair of 3-pointers and scoring a team-high 10 points. He entered the night shooting 35.5 percent from beyond the arc, and as long as he can hit the shot consistently it will make life considerably easier for Boston’s slashing wings.

▪ Brown had a quiet start on offense, taking just one shot over the first six minutes. The greater concern for the Celtics is that his rare slow offensive starts seem to seep into his defensive effort at times. Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker both blew past him for easy layups. But Brown did not stay quiet for long, as he erupted over the next two quarters with his mixture of mid-range jumpers, 3-pointers, and daring drives that have become the norm for him. He took control at the start of the third quarter, helping Boston stretch its lead to as many as 8 points.

▪ Rookie Aaron Nesmith got the call to start the second quarter, but was unable to make an impact. He missed both of his 3-pointers and committed a turnover.

▪ The Lakers put Alex Caruso on Tatum for long stretches of the second quarter, and Tatum did well to exploit the mismatch. Over one brief stretch he blew past him twice for layups, then drew a foul on a baseline jumper.

▪ Semi Ojeleye checked in during the final minute of the first quarter and had a nice stretch helping slow down James and Davis in the post. Ojeleye is one of the rare players with the strength to keep James from overpowering him, and he helped settle Boston at that end of the floor with several sturdy possessions.

▪ There was an odd clock malfunction at the end of the second quarter. James converted a three-point play with 7.1 seconds left, and when he made the ensuing free throw the clock ran for 1.3 seconds before the ball was inbounded. Tatum seemed to think he had the full 7.1 seconds to work with, because he did not get his shot off at the other end before the buzzer expired.

▪ The third quarter felt like a flashback to last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals against the Raptors, with the Celtics successfully exploiting Lakers center Marc Gasol on defense time and again. Any time Boston got Gasol to switch onto one of their ball-handlers, attack mode kicked in, typically with good success.

▪ Tatum wore a purple armband in honor of the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s death.

Adam Himmelsbach