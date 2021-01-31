Marcus Smart diagnosed with Grade 1 calf strain as Celtics dodge potentially serious injury

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, a league source confirmed Sunday morning. A target date for Smart’s return is not immediately known, but similar injuries tend to sideline players for several weeks rather than months.
It is essentially the best-case scenario after Smart suffered what appeared to be a potentially major injury early in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 96-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday night.
While defending Los Angeles guard Montrezl Harrell under the hoop, Smart planted his left foot backward and his left calf muscle visibly rippled. The guard fell to the floor in pain and had to be helped off the court by two members of Boston’s training staff.
There was some concern that perhaps he had damaged his Achilles tendon, or even suffered a more severe calf strain, but it appears Smart has dodged the most troublesome outcomes.
Nevertheless, he will likely be sidelined for Boston’s entire upcoming West Coast road trip, making rookie point guard Payton Pritchard’s return from knee sprain even more important. Pritchard was hurt during the Celtics’ Jan. 23 loss to the 76ers when Jaylen Brown inadvertently fell onto his knee after being boxed out by Dwight Howard.
The Celtics initially said that he would resume basketball activities in two weeks, but he has already started doing some on-court work and could return soon.
