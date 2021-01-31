Marcus Smart diagnosed with Grade 1 calf strain as Celtics dodge potentially serious injury

Celtics guard Marcus Smart has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 left calf strain, a league source confirmed Sunday morning. A target date for Smart’s return is not immediately known, but similar injuries tend to sideline players for several weeks rather than months.

It is essentially the best-case scenario after Smart suffered what appeared to be a potentially major injury early in the fourth quarter of the Celtics’ 96-95 loss to the Lakers on Saturday night.

While defending Los Angeles guard Montrezl Harrell under the hoop, Smart planted his left foot backward and his left calf muscle visibly rippled. The guard fell to the floor in pain and had to be helped off the court by two members of Boston’s training staff.