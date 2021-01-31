Matthew Stafford was reportedly willing to go anywhere but the Patriots

There was talk of how the Patriots might have been one of the teams interested in trading for quarterback Matthew Stafford. Turns out, Stafford might not have been all that interested in the Patriots.

According to a report from NBC Sports Boston, New England was on Stafford’s no-trade list.

No reason was given for Stafford’s reported demand. But it is worth noting the relationship between Stafford and Matt Patricia — the latter of whom returned to New England earlier this month after being dismissed as Detroit’s head coach — had reportedly cooled as of late.