Report: Matthew Stafford dealt to Los Angeles Rams for fellow quarterback Jared Goff, draft picks

News broke last weekend that Stafford and the Lions had mutually agreed to part ways, both player and team deciding a fresh start was best. Owed just two years and $43 million on the contract he signed before the 2017 season, leaving him outside the top 10 for pay among quarterbacks, Detroit was hopeful it could acquire a first-round pick for Stafford and complete the trade before the Super Bowl.

The 12-year Lions starter is headed to the Los Angeles Rams, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter , for two future first-round picks, a third-round pick, and fellow former No. 1 overall selection Jared Goff, who quarterbacked the Rams to the Super Bowl just two years ago.

The quarterback landscape in the NFC is about to experience a massive shift, with any hopes of Matthew Stafford landing in Foxborough next season sufficiently dismissed.

Advertisement

They met both. The haul, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero: A third-round pick in 2021, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and Goff, whom it had been reported Friday the Rams were shopping to multiple teams. A big part of the reason for such a massive LA payout? The four-year, $134 million extension Goff and the Rams signed in September 2019, which carries $43.325 million in fully-guaranteed payments due in 2021 and 2022.

The Rams went 42-20 the last four regular seasons with Goff under center, but just 3-3 in the postseason, the California product never once throwing for 300 yards. His 38 turnovers in 31 starts the past two years led the NFL, and Rams coach Sean McVay declared Goff only “the quarterback right now” following his team’s season-ending loss at Green Bay on Jan. 16.

Instead of Goff being a free agent after that loss, the Rams would’ve faced $65.2 million in dead cap money next season had they cut him this offseason.

Advertisement

Stafford departs Detroit its all-time leader in completions, passing yards (45,109, reaching 45K in an NFL record 165 games), and passing touchdowns (282), but the Lions made the playoffs in just three of his 12 seasons. His 165 regular-season starts without a playoff victory are the second-most all time, behind only Jim Hart (180).

The familiarity of these two franchises’ front offices likely helped the difficult deal: New Detroit general manager Brad Holmes just left his job as the Rams’ director of college scouting under LA general manager Les Snead.

Goff, taken No. 1 in 2016, is the last first-round pick made by the Rams. Snead has now traded away his top pick or moved back in seven consecutive drafts.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.



