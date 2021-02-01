12 binge-worthy TV shows to get you through a snow day

“Upload” Set in a delightfully depicted 2033, this underrated comedy series (one season so far) from “The Office” guy Greg Daniels reminds me of the Joaquin Phoenix movie “Her.” Dying people can upload their minds to a digital afterlife, and, once dead, communicate online with the humans they left behind. A young guy named Nathan (Robbie Amell) dies, uploads to a fancy heaven, and falls for the still-alive programmer who handles his account. She’s drawn to him too, but, alas, they can’t truly touch. Yup, social distancing, which only increases their longing. It’s sad, and it’s beautiful, too. Amazon

Snow means boots, shoveling, cancelations, and binges — TV binges. At this point in lockdown, you may well be hitting the bottom of your to-watch lists — but perhaps there are a few new suggestions herein. I’ve noted where the series can be watched for free, but of course many of them can also be found on Amazon and elsewhere if you’re willing to pay.

Advertisement

Russell Tovey and Simone Ashley in "The Sister." Robert Viglasky/Hulu

“The Sister” This four-episode thriller, a British import from “Luther” creator Neil Cross, stars Russell Tovey as a guy who carries a very dark secret involving the death of a young woman 10 years earlier. When a creepy lowlife he hasn’t seen since the incident shows up to warn him that the grave is going to be dug up to make way for new construction, he embarks on a long, complicated campaign of lies to avoid exposure. It’s dark and tense, like any self-respecting British thriller, and it hints at the paranormal. Desperation, bad choices, unexpected twists — good times! Hulu

Kaley Cuoco in HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant." Phil Caruso

“The Flight Attendant” It’s probably an hour or two too long, and the plotting can get a bit loose here and there across the eight episodes. But, in a way not unlike Netflix’s “Dead to Me,” it’s a lot of fun, as elements of suspense and drama combine with a brisk pace and a playful tone. Kelly Cuoco stars as the titular character, a barely functional alcoholic, who wakes up after a blackout beside the bloody corpse of a man (Michiel Huisman) she met on a flight. Whoops. She tries to find out what happened to him, and in the process has imaginary conversations with him. Zosia Mamet is a treat as her lawyer. HBO Max

Advertisement

Rob McElhenney (left) and F. Murray Abraham in "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet." Apple TV+

“Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet” It’s a little bit “Silicon Valley,” a little bit “The Office,” as we get to know the tricky personalities who create a popular video game. From some of the folks behind “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” the comedy (one season so far) makes for a quick, amusing binge. Rob McElhenney stars as the ego-driven, insecure boss, and he’s surrounded by a winning ensemble of characters, including F. Murray Abraham as an old-schooler named C.W. Longbottom. Apple TV+

Joshua Caleb Johnson as Onion in "The Good Lord Bird." William Gray/SHOWTIME

“The Good Lord Bird” This adaptation of James McBride’s novel is a spirited, dramatic, and comic romp about the uphill battle of abolitionist John Brown, whose 1859 raid of the Harpers Ferry armory helped trigger the Civil War. Played with much theatricality by Ethan Hawke, Brown holds onto his love of this country and his commitment to equality even as he faces the gallows. The impressive Joshua Caleb Johnson plays a 9-year-old Black boy nicknamed Onion. Brown thinks Onion is a girl, and Onion doesn’t argue, wearing dresses and coping with all kinds of funny, and not so funny, code-switching. “The Good Lord Bird” is a wonderfully askew seven-episode story about a loyal ally and his obsessive optimism. Showtime

Advertisement

Matthew Macfadyen in "Quiz." Mark Johnson/AMC/ITV/Associated Press

“Quiz” Charles Ingram wanted to be a millionaire, that’s who. This scripted three-episode British production looks back at the 2001 attempt by Ingram (played by Matthew Macfadyen of, among many things, “Succession”) to cheat on the UK version of “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” The reputed weapon of choice? Coughing to guide him to the correct answers by Ingram’s wife and another person who were sitting in the audience. Directed by Stephen Frears, the light-hearted but sad story also features Michael Sheen, Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”), Aisling Bea, and Helen McCrory. AMC+

Kate Mara and Nick Robinson in "A Teacher." Chris Large/FX

“A Teacher” I admired this miniseries of 10 half-hour episodes, which handles the difficult topic of “grooming” with wisdom and subtlety. It’s about an Austin, Texas, high school English teacher (Kate Mara) who acts out the frustrations in her married life, and her desire to stay young, by having a sexual affair with a sensitive 17-year-old (Nick Robinson). At first, the show seems to be supportive of their doomed love — until the balance shifts midway, and “A Teacher” becomes a far different kind of story. Created by Hannah Fidell, based on her 2013 film, it didn’t get a lot of coverage when it was released last fall — perhaps due to its honest approach to the subject matter. Hulu

Hailee Steinfeld and Wiz Khalifa in "Dickinson." Apple

“Dickinson” I didn’t like this loosey-goosey series about the young life of Emily Dickinson, with its contemporary language, sexual fluidity, and pop music — until I gave it a second chance and fell in love. It’s deeply respectful of Dickinson (played by Hailee Steinfeld) and it brings the lines of her poems into the stories with grace. For all the surrealism (including Wiz Khalifa smoking a joint as Death), the show nevertheless brings us inside the heart and soul of a strong-willed outsider. She is a brilliant young woman coping with the misogyny and gender expectations of her day and wrestling with a massive, mysterious gift. The supporting cast is all aces, notable Toby Huss as her traditional but loving father. The first 10-episode season is available; the second is currently being released on a weekly basis. Apple TV+

Advertisement

Holliday Grainger in "The Capture." Nick Wall/BBC/Heyday Films/Peacock

“The Capture” This is a six-episode British thriller about the terrifying deep-fake phenomenon. It’s set in London, a famously heavily-surveilled city loaded with CCTV cameras, where detectives often rely on street footage to solve crimes. But sophisticated deep-fakery is changing the game, as they try to find a murderer. One of our most historically dependable faculties, sight, has been rendered unreliable as criminals — and cops — can doctor footage. The twisty story has creative ups and downs, but the concept is consistently haunting. Peacock

Kathryn Hahn in "Mrs. Fletcher." HBO

“Mrs. Fletcher” There’s a smart symmetry to “Mrs. Fletcher,” a superb seven-episode limited series from writer-producer Tom Perrotta. Based on Perrotta’s 2017 novel, it takes on the empty-nest phenomenon, as divorced 45-year-old mother Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) watches her only child, the self-absorbed Brendan (Jackson White), fly off to college. The story follows mother and son on their at times opposite journeys of self-awareness, gender identity, and sexuality. A double treat for all Hahn fans. HBO

Advertisement

Gemma Arterton and Alessandro Nivola in "Black Narcissus." Miya Mizuno/FX

“Black Narcissus” A miniseries based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel, this three-parter looks into a small group of British nuns starting a mission in the Himalayas during the latter years of British rule in India. Gemma Arterton stars as Sister Clodagh (played by Deborah Kerr in the 1947 film), who is driven to lead the nuns on the difficult undertaking. Detached from their culture, the women begin having new feelings, sexual and otherwise, as the primitive environment goes to their heads. Alessandro Nivola costars as the coarse Brit who tries to help them blend in with the locals. Hulu

Tom Wilkinson and Harriet Walter in "Belgravia." Robert Viglasky/Associated Press

“Belgravia” Julian Fellowes of “Downton Abbey” wrote this period drama, which was released last year. It’s a mild six-episode escape, as it takes on the conflicts between entitled old money and scrappier new money in 1840s England. There’s old love and new, and reputations are at stake, of course. The story lines aren’t especially fresh or challenging, and the upstairs material fares better than the downstairs, but it’s all lifted to a higher level by a pair of engaging performances from Tamsin Greig (“Episodes”) and Harriet Walter ( “Succession”). If you’re a “Downton” type, I suspect you’ll enjoy it. Epix

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.