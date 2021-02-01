Michaela Watkins and Rob Corddry of ‘The Unicorn’ talk TV marriages, Boston humor, and beer runs

The real-life friendship between Corddy, who grew up in Weymouth, and Watkins, a native of Syracuse, N.Y., who moved to Wellesley when she was 15, is considerably less contentious. The two first met playing spouses in the 2013 movie “In A World… ,” and Watkins’s jokes she “tried to take Rob hostage and kill his wife” as an unhinged shrink in last year’s “Bad Therapy.”

As lovably neurotic spouses Delia and Forrest on the CBS sitcom “The Unicorn,” Rob Corddry and Michaela Watkins are prone to the serve and volley. Their gamesmanship usually involves clever comebacks and stinging smackdowns. But in Thursday’s episode, the couple realize they’re stuck in a rut, after witnessing widowed friend Wade’s (Walton Goggins) starry-eyed new relationship. To rekindle the sparks of their early romance and capture some of that spontaneity, they renew their bygone tennis rivalry in a match that turns hilariously combative. Cue the bickering, name-calling, and profane mockery.

Advertisement

They quickly bonded over their Massachusetts roots and shared sense of humor. Watkins, a Boston University graduate, and her husband, Fred, are regulars at Corddry and his wife Sandy’s annual Christmas Eve party, and the actors recall an especially “defining day” in their friendship when they and their spouses went sailing, an activity that Watkins detests. “I did what I did as a child to cheer everybody up when they were unhappy and wanted to get divorced and things like that — I just make jokes all day,” Watkins says, with a chuckle.

“I’ve never laughed so hard in my life,” Corddry says. “Michaela was just slaying!”

In a recent conversation, the actors, both 49, cracked wise about everything from Delia and Forrest’s unusual dynamic to buying kegs of beer as high schoolers.

Q. What makes Delia and Forrest’s relationship work?

RC: There’s a line in this episode that we’re shooting where Delia asks Forrest: “Am I too controlling?” And Forrest says, “You’re just the right amount of controlling.” And Delia says something like, “That’s exactly what a person would say if they wanted the other person to feel like they were in control.” That’s a real encapsulation of our relationship. I think they’re madly in love, and they know each other so well, for better or worse sometimes. But they have each other’s back.

Advertisement

MW: I think the healthiest thing about these two people is their marriage — by far. [Corddry laughs]

Q. In Thursday’s episode, they take up tennis in order to ignite a spark and some spontaneity in their marriage. Is part of that about getting older?

MW: It’s so relatable. I’m head over heels in love with my husband, and I’ve been with him for 10 years. But every once in a while I go, “Aww, remember, how we used to do this and that?” So I think it’s so sweet that [Delia and Forrest] decide to rekindle some of their magic from when they first got together. Except it comes with all the layers of how well they know each other. So they’re just kicking the crap out of each other [on the court]. They really go there and let it rip.

RC: It’s definitely a new side of them and one that maybe they haven’t seen in a long time either. It can be very funny when they’re antagonizing each other.

Advertisement

Q. How did growing up in the Boston area influence your comic sensibility? Did you connect over a shared sense of humor?

RC: We definitely share the sensibility. For me, at first it was a survival tool because I didn’t like fighting. And if you didn’t like fighting, you had to have something else, and being funny was probably the best thing to be. I was just scared all the time. Comedy was a defense mechanism. Everybody in Boston’s just sarcastic. It’s cold eight months out of the year. And that’s how we say we love you.

MW: My sister is eight years older than me, and she said that her husband told her that she teases really mean. I remember thinking, but that’s just being a person, that’s just being funny. Then I realized there’s a whole world out there where insulting somebody and going for the jugular isn’t necessarily, like, the way to be in the world. [Laughs]

Q. You’ve got to have a thick skin to hang with Bostonians.

MW: When I was there, [the stand-up scene] had this tough-love sensibility and a real guy’s guy sense of humor. That was my way into comedy. So I was like Teflon. Nothing shocked me and nothing was too gross or too weird or too male for me.

Q. Did you go to comedy clubs in Boston when you were in college or high school?

MW: High school? With my fake ID? [Laughs] The thing I used to do all the time in Boston was that I would dress up in my mom’s business suits and go buy kegs of beer. And the persona I would always do was frazzled businesswoman who had forgotten her purse.

Advertisement

RC: [Laughs] Yes! That’s what I would do, too! I would just be over it, like, “Oh God, come on. I’m in a hurry.”

MW: Like I’d come in [to the store] with my mom’s briefcase and her business suits with big shoulder pads and be like [sounding impatient], “Hi. OK, um, what am I here for? Oh, I can’t remember … Oh, yeah, can I get a keg?” [Corddry laughs]

RC: Your mom’s like, “Honey, where’s my green suit? … Wait, where’s Michaela?”

MW: [Laughs] No. Are you kidding me? It was the ’80s. Nobody was looking for their children!

Q. Do you both have that Boston pride for the local sports teams?

MW: I used to work at Boston Beer Works across from Fenway Park. So I was super into the Red Sox. Then they won the World Series, and it was like trying to get that guy to notice you your whole life, and then he finally does, and you’re like [scoffs], “Mmm, alright …” I just lost interest.

RC: So many Red Sox fans in Boston are just gonna throw the newspaper across the room at that comment. [In a thick Boston accent] “You’re the problem! You’re the problem.”

MW: You’re a bandwagoner!”

“The Unicorn” airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on CBS. Episodes also available to stream at CBS.com and Netflix.