Sundance from the sofa: First impressions from a virtual film fest

The 43rd iteration of Sundance, running from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, has unfolded during this Year of the Pandemic largely in people’s homes, with select drive-ins and independent theaters in cities across the US hosting limited-seating screenings (or, as in the case of The Coolidge Corner Theatre , collaborating on events). Building on the streaming-platform model established by fall festivals in Toronto and New York, Sundance 2021 has been limited in length (seven days instead of eleven) and scope (74 feature films instead of the usual 120 or so). Yet online ticket sales to the public have been brisk, the streaming infrastructure has worked smoothly, the Zoom filmmaker Q&As have been illuminating, and buying action from distributors has been hot. Oh, and the films themselves have been solid to excellent.

Is it really the Sundance Film Festival without snow, without the shuttle buses, without the crowds — without Utah? Well, yes, because if you take away all those things and still have the movies, you’ve still got a festival.

Case in point: The opening night feature “CODA,” a warmhearted crowd-pleaser that tells a familiar coming-of-age story with fresh elements. The title stands for “Child of Deaf Adults,” and Emilia Jones stars as a Gloucester high school student who’s the only hearing member in a family of deaf fishermen, including her father (a hilarious Troy Kotsur), mother (Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin), and older brother (Daniel Durant). After a lifetime of being their voice to the world, the heroine wants to follow her own dream of being a singer.

If you think you know where “CODA” is going, you’re probably right, but the script and direction by North Shore-born Siân Heder (“Orange Is the New Black”) are sharp, the performances are terrific, and working-class Gloucester is captured in a way that feels right and real. The film sold for $25 million — a Sundance record — to Apple TV, and there’s the unfortunate new reality right there: A movie that might have been a nice little theatrical hit will now unspool behind a streaming-subscription paywall.

Another film with Massachusetts roots is “Misha and the Wolves,” a documentary about Misha Defonseca, a Millis resident whose memories of surviving the Holocaust by hiding in the woods and being befriended by a wolf pack resulted in an international best-seller, a French-made film adaptation, a lawsuit — and that’s just the start of this story’s twist-filled path. The themes are guilt, greed, the marketing of tragedy, and the human need to believe. Unfortunately, the direction by British filmmaker Sam Hobkinson gives in to the worst excesses of the “true crime” genre: bombastic scoring, cloying re-enactments, and glib “reveals” that reveal very little. Fascinating subject, dire execution.

Sundance is always good for showcasing cutting-edge animation, and one of the most buzzed-about entries on social media has been Jonas Rasmussen’s wrenching “Flee,” an account by Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym) of his years-long refugee’s journey from Afghanistan to Copenhagen and Princeton. Except for occasional eruptions of archival footage, the film is animated in a style of blocky graphic-novel realism (“Waltz with Bashir,” from 2008, is a useful comparison point) and moments of impressionistic intensity. Throughout his odyssey, Amin holds tight to a pair of secrets — the least of which is that he’s gay — and “Flee” extends its empathy beyond his immediate circumstances to the millions of refugee tales we’ll never hear. Independent distributor Neon, coming off a big year with 2020′s Oscar-winning “Parasite,” picked up Rasmussen’s film for $1 million. That’s not much compared to “CODA,” but, ironically, “Flee” may end up reaching a larger audience.

How is it possible that so many movies at this year’s Sundance seemed to obliquely address COVID-19, whether they were made before or after the lockdowns of a year ago? “The Dog Who Wouldn’t Be Quiet,” a poetic magical-realist fable from Argentina’s Ana Katz, envisions a society literally brought low by a contagion hovering four feet off the ground, forcing people to either wear plexiglass bubbles over their heads or duck-walk everywhere. Writer-directors Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein delivered “How It Ends,” a comedy about self-absorbed Los Angelenos moping through Earth’s last day before the meteor hits. (It’s possibly the most L.A. movie I’ve ever seen.)

Maverick British director Ben Wheatley (“Rebecca”) returns to form with “In the Earth,” a wild fusion of sci-fi and folk-horror that was shot during the pandemic and that extends our collective dread into fresh ecological corners. Perhaps the most oddly dead-on film representation of our current state is “The Pink Cloud,” about a pair of strangers forced into long-term cohabitation after a deadly mist descends on the Earth. The film was written in 2017 and filmed in 2019, so what did Brazilian writer-director Iuli Gerbase know that the rest of us didn’t?

The best movie I’ve seen during the festival’s first half is an even further throwback. “Summer of Soul (... Or: When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)” is a mighty reclamation project from musician-director Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, who took footage from the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival — a.k.a. “The Black Woodstock” — that had sat unseen for half a century and edited it into an instant classic of the concert documentary genre. Who’s on the bill? Who isn’t? Stevie Wonder at 19, midway between Motown and maturity; Sly and the Family Stone tearing up the stage; Nina Simone; Gladys Knight and the Pips; Mavis Staples duetting with Mahalia Jackson; the Edwin Hawkins Singers with their hit “Oh, Happy Day.” More than any other movie at Sundance, “Summer of Soul” makes you look forward to happy days to come.

