Time to get ready for Super Punday

It’s nacho average football game, the Super Bowl. Fans have been taco ‘bout it for months now, having a field day making guesses about who’ll play and who’ll win. Their viewership will not be a snap decision. Hey, they just get a kick out of it, and the snacks that go with it, like it has stolen a pizza their heart.
So here we are: The Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (starring Tom Brady) at Sunday’s Super Bowl LV, which kicks off on CBS at 6:30 p.m. The whole nine yards — the game, the halftime show, etc. — will take place in Tampa, with limited attendance. According to the NFL, the game plan is to have only 22,000 fans in the stadium, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers. Hey, they’re not going to pass on the opportunity. The lead-up to the Bowl sounds like a ball, with Amanda Gorman (from President Biden’s inauguration) reading a poem and “The Star-Spangled Banner” sung by Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan. The athletes will hand off for the halftime show to The Weeknd, who may be running back to Canada afterward, you never know.
But that’s not all on Sunday. Get out the pupcorn, and let’s hope the pup-arazzi don’t behave re-pug-nantly. I’m mutts about the annual Puppy Bowl, which kicks off Sunday at 2 p.m. on Animal Planet. And jack-pot: Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg will be our sup-herb cohosts. I really ruff this essential event, watching the fetching little pooches ruff-house and raise the woof as if they’re at a paw-ty. It gives me a new leash on life, a paws-ative perspective — a reminder that when a problem comes along, we must whippet. I guarantee you, it’s not a mastiff waste of time, and it’s not dane-gerous or fur-ocious. Go ahead, rover-dose on the event.
Oh, and be sure to pick up the Purr-secco and don’t furget to get out the comfortable day paw-jamas. All the players are claw-fully purr-ty on the Kitten Bowl, which is Sunday at 2 p.m. on Hallmark. Really, I’m not kitten.
