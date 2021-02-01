Tony Bennett’s family reveals singer’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Bennett has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease but it hasn’t quieted his legendary voice.

The singer’s wife and son reveal in the latest edition of AARP The Magazine that Bennett was first diagnosed with the irreversible neurological disorder in 2016. The magazine says he experiences “increasingly rarer moments of clarity and awareness.”

Still, he continues to rehearse and twice a week goes through his 90-minute set with his longtime pianist, Lee Musiker. The magazine says he sings with perfect pitch and apparent ease.