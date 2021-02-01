New CEO takes over at Nixon Peabody

Nixon Peabody CEOs typically serve three-year terms, and Glincher had begun his fourth term a year ago. But he decided to step down early to give someone else the opportunity to take over the time-intensive job. One factor: Glincher was diagnosed with salivary gland cancer last summer. He has since undergone a successful surgery and treatment regimen.

Steve Zubiago’s first official day as CEO is Monday, the first day of Nixon Peabody’s fiscal year. Zubiago, who had been head of the business and finance department, was picked by a committee of Nixon Peabody partners nearly two weeks ago.

After leading the influential Boston law firm Nixon Peabody for 10 years, Andrew Glincher is stepping aside to let one of his colleagues become managing director and chief executive.

Glincher, 62, said he had anticipated that he might bow out early during his final term.

“I would rather step down two years early than stay two days too long,” Glincher said. “It’s awesome to step down when people still want you. Change is good. It challenges you. It energizes you.”

Glincher’s new role at the nearly 1,300-employee firm will be senior chairman. He will focus on client relationships, mentoring up-and-coming lawyers, and community service work. He has presided over a period of expansion for the firm, with revenue growing by more than 20 percent during the decade he has been CEO, to the roughly $500 million in revenue the firm reported in 2019. (The Boston Business Journal ranks Nixon Peabody as the 10th-largest law firm in the state, based on the number of attorneys here.)

“Nothing has given me greater satisfaction than mentoring and developing our next generation of leadership,” Glincher said. “I want to continue that.”

Glincher praised Zubiago’s emotional intelligence and intellect, as well as his managerial skills honed by leading the firm’s business department for a decade. Zubiago joined Nixon Peabody in 1999, not long after the merger of Peabody & Brown in Boston and Nixon, Hargrave, Devans & Doyle, of Rochester, N.Y. Zubiago, who specializes in health care and insurance law, lives in Rhode Island; he plans to work out of the Boston office at 53 State St. full time, except when he is not traveling between the firm’s 15 other outposts.

Among the items on Zubiago’s to-do list: crafting a back-to-the-office plan for after the pandemic is over. As chief executive, he will also take over for Glincher as the point person at Nixon Peabody for its role in the Move the Needle initiative, a legal industry effort launched by Nixon Peabody and three other law firms to create a more diverse and inclusive profession.

Zubiago, 54, will deal with another challenge: the trend of corporate clients using in-house lawyers more frequently, leaving less work for outside advisers.

“We combat that by having in-depth industry knowledge that hopefully they can’t duplicate,” Zubiago said. “I’m confident 2021 will be a strong year.”









Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.