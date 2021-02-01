Online traders power up silver as GameStop retreats

Silver became the big topic on investor forums, with enthusiasts asserting that the metal is undervalued and that heightened demand will drive up prices. Critics described the spike as a distraction and a financial trap.

GameStop sank 30.8 percent, to $225.01 a share, even as the broader market advanced. The video game retailer’s stock popped 400 percent last week and has seen an 18-fold jump since December.

Silver surged nearly 7 percent Monday as online investor communities adapted their GameStop playbook to the precious metal, a strategy that sent shorted companies soaring last week and battered the Wall Street hedge funds that had bet against those stocks.

Advertisement

Precious metals are typically seen as safe-haven assets, especially in times of economic uncertainty and wild swings in the stock market. The assets are seen as a buffer against inflation and lower interest rates; they tend to be relatively stable over long periods of time and not easily dragged down by the fluctuation of other currencies. Silver has additional uses as an industrial metal in electronics, adding to the potential for future gains.

Ed Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA, said silver’s rally is partly driven by retail investors who are noticing GameStop’s surge slow down and are looking to pivot to what’s next — in this case, silver, which has long struggled to win appeal over the rise of cryptocurrencies but is now catching the attention of a new wave of traders.

’'Everyone was scrambling to say, ‘OK, well, if GameStop is pretty much done, what’s next?’ ’' Moya said. ’'There was this belief that, ‘Wow, we can really cause a disruption here. If we can send our army of traders to buy silver coins because they wouldn’t be able to keep up with demand, it would have this domino effect on prices.’ ’'

Advertisement

But some members of WallStreetBets tried to wave off investors from buying silver, arguing the rally would benefit only the hedge fund Citadel Advisors, which owns 6 million shares of the precious metal, Bloomberg reported. Citadel has come under scrutiny from Reddit investors — who accused the fund of pressuring the brokerage firm Robinhood to limit GameStop trading during last week’s rally. Citadel and Robinhood have denied the accusation.

It’s unclear how heavily the retail investor rebellion has affected institutional Wall Street. But after Melvin Capital Management, one of the original hedge funds that shorted GameStop, sank 30 percent after the company’s stock rally, the separate funds Citadel and Point72 provided a $2.75 billion bailout.

Moya said it’s not just Reddit users who are driving silver’s rally. Hedge fund managers started jumping in last week and at the beginning of Monday’s trading session, he said.

’'Even if this retail frenzy ends, there’s still a belief that silver was going to go higher because of the reflation trade, because of the unprecedented global monetary fiscal stimulus efforts,’' he said.

Robinhood, a popular trading platform, said in a blog post Monday that it had raised $2.4 billion from investors to help expand the business amid the burst in trading activity, bringing total funding since last week to $3.4 billion.

Ribbit Capital led the latest investment round, Robinhood said, with contributions from existing investors including ICONIQ, Andreessen Horowitz, and Sequoia.

’'This funding is a strong sign of confidence from investors and will help us build for the future and continue to serve people through the exponential growth we’ve seen this year,’' the company said.

Advertisement

’'This round of funding will help us scale to meet the incredible growth we’ve seen and demand for our platform. We are humbled by our customers’ response to our offering, and remain inspired by everyday people taking control of their financial futures,’' said Jason Warnick, Robinhood’s chief financial officer.

As of Monday afternoon, Robinhood had pared its list of restricted stocks to eight: GameStop, AMC, BlackBerry, Koss, Express, Nokia, Genius Brands International, and Naked Brand Group. The trading app was criticized by business leaders and lawmakers from both political parties last week for its efforts to rein in dozens of stocks caught up in the trading frenzy.

Jeffrey Pontiff, a Boston College finance professor, said the fact that silver prices are surging but gold prices aren’t suggests that retail investors, such as those in the Reddit community r/WallStreetBets, are targeting the commodity.

’'Investors are going to bulletin boards and they’re trying to convince people to kind of concentrate on stocks that have been beaten down, and in doing so, noting that some of these stocks have high short positions,’' he said. ’'To my eyes, it doesn’t look like silver is going up because it’s a safe haven.’'