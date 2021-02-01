Rapid7 acquires Israeli cybersecurity firm for $50m

Boston-based cybersecurity company Rapid7 has paid $50 million to acquire Alcide, a Tel Aviv-based maker of software that helps secure cloud-based computer systems.

Alcide makes software for companies that use Kubernetes, an open-source system originally designed by Google to make it easier to deploy and manage enterprise software running on remote computers in the cloud. Kubernetes has become a major global standard in cloud computing. Alcide’s software is designed to help companies ensure that they’re securely building and deploying their Kubernetes services.

The deal is Rapid7′s second recent acquisition aimed at building up its cloud security portfolio. Last April, the company paid $145 million for Virginia-based DivvyCloud Corp., whose software helps companies monitor the ongoing performance of their cloud computing systems.