Author Ben Mezrich is turning the GameStop saga into a book, movie

The story is still playing out in real time, and the book proposal hasn’t been picked by a publisher yet. But an auction is expected by the end of the month, Deadline reported.

That’s why MGM has already acquired the rights to adapt a proposal for “The Antisocial Network,” an unreleased book by Boston author Ben Mezrich that will chronicle this week’s stock market saga, according to Deadline .

Hollywood knows America can’t get enough of the Wall Street-GameStop chaos.

Ryder Picture Company’s Aaron Ryder and Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss of Winklevoss Pictures will produce the film.

If you’re unfamiliar with the GameStop tale, here’s a breakdown: A large group of users on the Internet chat site Reddit worked together to dramatically increase the share price of the video gaming retailer, GameStop, and certain other stocks. The move rattled several hedge funds, which had bet the shares would decline in value. (Redditors’ gambit worked, and confused practically everyone, especially those not conversant in how the market works.)

Mezrich’s book — and the film — will document this story of “a ragtag band” of Internet users, per his Wednesday tweet. He even asked SpaceX CEO Elon Musk online to “play himself” in the adaption. (Musk is credited with adding to the investment hype with a “Gamestonk!!” tweet.)

“The last scene in the movie is definitely @elonmusk sitting in the cockpit of a rocket ship tweeting ‘Gamestonk!’” Mezrich tweeted.

This recent Wall Street fiasco is in line with Mezrich’s past projects.

A Harvard University graduate, the writer is best known for penning “The Accidental Billionaires,” a novel about Mark Zuckerberg and the origins of Facebook that inspired the 2010 Academy Award-winning film “The Social Network.”

Mezrich is also the author of “Bringing Down the House: The Inside Story of Six MIT Students Who Took Vegas for Millions,” adapted into the 2008 movie “21.” His other books include “Bitcoin Billionaires,” “The Ugly Americans,” and the Boston Globe serialized novella, “The Mechanic,” also being made into a movie.

