HBO orders more episodes of ‘Julia’

HBO has ordered “Julia,” a drama series inspired by cookbook author, chef, and TV show host, Julia Child. The show, which already filmed its pilot, will continue filming the rest of its eight episode first season in Boston this spring.

For decades, Julia Child filled households around the world with her distinct laugh and endless culinary expertise and general wisdom. Now, Julia is back, this time on HBO Max.

Actress Sarah Lancashire (left) arrives outside the Union Oyster House on Oct. 26, 2020, to film for the pilot for the HBO Max TV production of "Julia" about the late culinary icon Julia Child, who ate at the downtown restaurant's first-floor oyster bar regularly.

Written by Daniel Goldfarb (”The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and directed by Charles McDougall (”House of Cards”), the show hopes to explore “the emergence of public television as a new social institution, feminism and the women’s movement, the nature of celebrity and America’s cultural growth,” according to HBO’s official statement.

The series will star two-time British Academy Television Award winner Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child and David Hyde Pierce as her husband. While the show doesn’t have a set airing date, keep an eye out for members of the cast roaming around Boston.

The series draws inspiration from Child’s television series, “The French Chef,” which paved the way for modern cooking television. “Julia” aims to capture some of that ingenuity and Child’s infectious spirit.

“We are so happy to help bring the incomparable Julia Child back to the small screen, when we need her more than ever,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content for HBO Max in a statement. “This show’s look into her life, marriage, and trailblazing career, as she transformed the way we talk about food, is an absolute delight.”

Julia Child, host of WGBH's "The French Chef" Schlesinger Library Radcliffe Institute Harvard University (Custom credit)/JulSchlesinger Library Radcliffe Institute Harvard University

