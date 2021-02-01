Preparing for the inevitable breakup

With this pandemic, we don’t know when we will meet next, or if we ever will. He doesn’t want to come back; I can’t just relocate. I don’t want him to let me go, but I think at the back of my head I know where we’re headed. What can I do to prepare myself — and us — to deal with this?

Q. I’ve been in a long-distance relationship for over 2½ years now. We are in different time zones and our only routine is wishing each other good morning and good night when one of us wakes up or goes to sleep. We also share how our day was.

A. It doesn’t sound like the two of you can overcome these logistical barriers. But you know that.

You seem to be asking how to prepare yourself for the aftermath of the breakup. My advice is to think about who you might call — or what you’d like to do — to mark the start and end of every day once you become single. It’s all about replacing old routines with new ones, so maybe you start the day with a special cup of coffee. End it by listening to a good song. It doesn’t sound like you were on the phone for hours with this man, so the new tradition can be simple. Also, make a list of friends to contact during lonely moments. Ask them about their days.

After you have a few ideas in mind for what to do with your extra time, let this man know that the future is clear. Come up with some boundaries. (Is it OK to call each other as friends? How much do you want to know about each other’s lives for the next few months?) Then say goodbye.

It sounds like you’ve been getting ready for this ending for a long time. I think you’re in a better place to do it than you think.

READERS RESPOND:

Your relationship is functioning at a bare minimum right now. Pull the Band-Aid off and just end it. If there’s no communication and no future and you don’t see each other, what do you have?

You must be very lonely if you’re holding on to a virtual “good morning” and “good evening.” There are ways to change this, but you’ll first have to let go of this man.

It’s unfortunate you find yourself in this position. In my experience, a swift, clean break is better than letting it die on the vine. Once it’s done, avoid the temptation to communicate, and don’t focus on the past. Distract yourself with work, new activities, and experiences. It may not be easy but it’s the right thing. Good luck!

I think you’ve already broken up but he hasn’t told you yet. This no longer qualifies as a relationship in my opinion. I’m guessing he’s moved on but doesn’t want to “dump” you so is keeping the daily check-in phone calls to avoid drama (plus he probably likes you a lot).

Just be open with him. Don’t linger in a relationship that isn’t progressing. Otherwise you are wasting precious time. Force it to progress, one way or another.

I guess I don’t totally understand what you are waiting for or need to prepare for. Neither of you are willing/able to relocate. You’re in it for the safety, not the love. Makes it easier, doesn’t it, to turn down invitations to things you don’t want to go to, fix-ups you don’t want to have, and other things you want to avoid? “I have a boyfriend” is a handy excuse.

^I’m just going to declaratively state, “I have a boyfriend!” whenever there’s something I don’t want to do. :)

^I LOL’d

