The Black History I carry with me: Ayanna Pressley

My name is Ayanna Pressley and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring the bold Black history of Boston. It was here that the first ever chapter of the NAACP was formed, that Martin and Coretta first met, that an Afro-Caribbean community built a rich, vibrant history, and that Phyllis Wheatley, who was previously enslaved, published the first book of poetry by a Black woman. Boston is also where Mel King became the first Black person to run for mayor and Sarah-Ann Shaw became the first Black woman journalist to be televised.

Advertisement

Representative Ayanna Pressley is the first Black woman ever to be elected to the Massachusetts congressional delegation. Congresswoman Pressley reps the 7th district, and the people, period.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.