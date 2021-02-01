Boston Police Commissioner Dennis White sworn into office; vows to reform department he now leads

White, who served as chief of staff to Gross, was also a member of the Boston Police Reform Task Force created by Walsh that recommended holding officers more accountable for using excessive force and the creation of an independent review board with subpoena powers, among other proposals, the Globe has reported.

White is the second Black man to lead the force and is succeeding William Gross, who was the first person of color to lead the department. Gross resigned last week saying he always planned to step down when Walsh left office. Walsh has been nominated by President Biden to lead the US Department of Labor.

Dennis A. White, the new man in charge of the Boston Police, vowed to reform the nation’s oldest department as he was sworn in by Mayor Walsh as the city’s 43nd police commissioner Monday.

“It will be my duty and honor as Boston Police commissioner to see that all the recommendations under my direction are implemented,’' White said during the swearing-in ceremony at Fanueil Hall. “I know this will not be easy, but I am confident that the Boston Police Department will get the job done.”

Outgoing commissioner William Gross (front) gave Dennis White a hug after the ceremony. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

White joined the department 32 years ago and noted during the swearing-in ceremony that law enforcement in Boston and across the nation is struggling to maintain strong ties to the minority community in the wake of the deaths of Black men at the hands of police, especially the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

That issue comes as the city and the nation are also fighting through the coronavirus pandemic, its threat to the health of police and other first responders, and the impact it is having on the city’s economy, residents and public schools. Vaccinations started at Fenway Park Monday and are set to start at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury Tuesday after a storm-related delay.

“To the residents of Boston, many relationships between the police and the communities they serve have been strained due to the COVID pandemic and the national reckoning on racial justice,’' White said. “As commissioner, the Boston Police Department will continue to prioritize community engagement to build trust and relationships with our citizens and community. “

He added: “We will get through this together. But we will have to make changes. In doing so, I am proud to represent the department on the mayor’s task force for police reform.”

White shared some personal milestones and talked about his childhood in Dorchester’s Four Corners neighborhood where he lived on Nottingham Street where neighbors knew each other and parents kept a watchful eye on all children.

“Instilled in me as a child was respect for others. Disrespect was not an option,” he said. “If any parent in the neighborhood saw us misbehaving you knew it was only a matter of time before your parents knew. To my village families please know that I accept this honor on behalf of you.”

White also spoke powerfully about his mother, Beverly, who was on oxygen and used a wheelchair when he was promoted to deputy superintendent in 2014. She had developed lung cancer which eventually claimed her life later that year.

“When I kneeled to her she pinned my badge on me, kissed me, and whispered in my ear ‘God can take me now,’“ he said, adding that his mother later told him she dreamed he would once meet former President Obama and become police commissioner.

“In March of 2015, I had the honor of meeting and taking a picture with President Obama. So today, February 1, 2021, Beverly’s dream came true for a favorite child,” he said. “Yes, I was her favorite. She told me so while smiling and laughing with my siblings.”

Walsh called White a “seasoned and well-respected veteran” with “extensive experience in both investigation and patrol positions who “played many roles in serving our neighborhoods.”

The outgoing mayor said he expects White will ensure the department maintains what Walsh called its “reputation as a leader in community policing and advance the department’s commitment to accountability and transparency.”

White also thanked Gross for his support during their parallel careers in the police department.

“Commissioner Gross, my brother, thank you for your continued support and trust,’' he said. “You never wavered in your commitment to the well-being of the men and women of the department.”





