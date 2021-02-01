City announces events celebrating Black History Month

Black History Month dates back to the late 1970s. President Gerald Ford urged citizens to celebrate the month in a message on Feb. 10, 1976. The theme of this year’s Black History Month is Representation, Identity, Diversity, according to the mayor’s office.

The events were announced by Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh’s office in collaboration with Boston’s Black Employee Network. Celebrations kick off Feb. 10, with the “America and the Reckoning” virtual panel hosted by City of Boston Director of Public Safety Dr. Rufus Faul. The panel will feature local community activists, according to the statement.

The city of Boston plans to hold a series of virtual events to commemorate Black History Month, ranging from a virtual panel on “America and the Reckoning” to a showcase for local Black artists.

Walsh said Black History Month is an opportunity for the city to celebrate diversity, which he sees as its greatest strength.

“In Boston, we know our greatest strength is our diversity, and now, more than ever, we must continue our dedication to celebrating communities throughout Boston,” Walsh said in a statement. “Black History Month is an opportunity to honor our city’s Black communities and champion leaders who’ve played a critical role in strengthening our city’s commitment to racial justice. I hope all Bostonians join our celebrations to further uplift the diversity that makes Boston so special.”

The virtual panel discussion will be followed by a number of other events.

On Feb. 15, city employees plan to distribute personal protective equipment to elderly residents in senior housing in Dorchester, Roxbury, and Mattapan, the mayor’s office said.

The City of Boston’s Department of Youth Engagement and Employment, Black Employee Network Millennials, My Brother’s Keeper Boston, Teen Empowerment, and the Mattapan Teen Center are hosting an event called “Dream Chasers - One Mic, Many Voices” on Feb. 18, at 4 p.m. The event will feature youth performers from Boston neighborhoods and a panel of community leaders, the statement said.

On Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. the city is hosting a “Legacy Building” speaker series which the statement describes as a “virtual financial empowerment speaker session.”

As part of the “Black History Month Reading Program” the city plans to release videos throughout the month on Youtube of local leaders reading stories written by a Black author or illustrator, the mayor’s office said.

A Feb. 26 event titled “The Black Experience” will showcase local Black artists in music and fashion, and is intended to be an opportunity for Black millennials to embrace and enjoy culture in arts and fashion by and for Black artists. To register, email chardline.chanelfaiteau@boston.gov.

The Boston Public Library is hosting a number of events throughout the month, ranging from an African Dance Workshop to two discussions of the book “Caste” by Isabel Wilkerson. The full list is available on the library’s website.

Jamaal Eversly’s “Real F.R.I.E.N.D.S” exhibit is also on display at the fifth-floor Mayor’s gallery in City Hall. The exhibit features “fun, colorful pieces focused on themes of friendship and love.” Eversly spoke about the exhibit in a Youtube video.





















