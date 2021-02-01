Dennis White to be sworn in as Boston police commissioner Monday

Superintendent Dennis White will be sworn in as the 43rd commissioner of the Boston Police Department on Monday morning, just days after former commissioner William Gross announced his retirement from the force.

Mayor Martin J. Walsh will hold the ceremony at 10 a.m. inside Faneuil Hall alongside several city officials, according to a statement released by his office Sunday evening.

Gross, who made history as Boston’s first Black police commissioner, announced Thursday that he planned to retire after leading the department through months of national calls for police reform. The same day, he denied rumors that he planned to run for mayor following Walsh’s nomination as labor secretary in the Biden administration, saying he always planned to leave when Walsh left office.