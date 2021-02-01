Firefighters rescue two people after ATV plunges through ice on beach in Hudson

Firefighters were able to get a male juvenile out of the water quickly but spent 20-25 minutes attempting to retrieve an adult male, officials said. The two were transported to the University of Massachusetts Memorial Health Care Center in Worcester, according to Johannes. Johannes declined to release the names of either person involved in the rescue.

Hudson Fire Chief Bryan Johannes said the department received a call at approximately 6:30 p.m. Sunday indicating the vehicle had fallen through the ice. Hudson Fire was given two locations for the incident and diverted all resources to Centennial Beach after police reached the scene on Fort Meadow Reservoir and confirmed a vehicle had plunged into the water.

Hudson firefighters rescued two people after their all terrain vehicle plunged through the ice covering the Fort Meadow Reservoir while they were taking a ride, fire officials said.

Firefighters fell through the ice immediately when setting out to rescue the adult male, requiring them to break through the ice to get to him, Johannes said.

Johannes said the two were riding the vehicle on the ice, which was only an inch and a half thick, before they fell in about 75-100 feet from the shore. The water was 10-12 feet deep where the vehicle fell through the ice, Johannes said.

“The ice is simply not thick enough to be on right now,” Johannes said.

The timing of the incident presented complications for the response, Johannes said, as it was difficult to locate the two passengers in the dark.

Johannes said firefighters resorted to using flashlights as a result of difficulties getting equipment close enough to the edge of the ice due to construction on the beach.

The adult male was initially being treated for hypothermia, Johannes said.

No update was available on the man’s condition, according to Johannes.

