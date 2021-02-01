Former Transit police officer indicted by grand jury in assault on homeless man

Rollins’s office said Morrissey was indicted on charges of assault and battery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (pavement), violating the other man’s civil rights and filing a false report.

The indictments were handed up Friday against the former officer, Nicholas Morrissey, 41, who had resigned from the force amid an investigation into the matter, according to a statement from Rollins’s office. It wasn’t immediately clear who’s representing Morrissey, whose arraignment is scheduled for March 5 in Suffolk Superior Court.

A Suffolk County grand jury last week indicted a former MBTA Transit Police officer for allegedly assaulting a homeless man while on duty last April and then lying about the encounter in an incident report, District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.

The statement said Transit police were called to the Forest Hills MBTA station for a report of an intoxicated homeless man who refused to exit a bus that had finished its route on April 28.

Morrissey, the statement said, was the first officer on scene and allegedly dragged the 63-year-old victim from the bus on the Forest Hills busway and forcibly held him face-down with a knee on his back for 20 seconds, pushing his head into the pavement, and later dragging him out of the bus lane, the statement said.

The man, who’s known to MBTA police, suffered abrasions to his face that required a response from Boston EMS, Rollins’s office said.

“In many cases, some individuals who regularly encounter police do so as the result of mental illness, substance use disorder, food and housing insecurity, or homelessness – all factors that make them more vulnerable and in greater need of assistance,” Rollins said in the statement released by her office. “Every time an individual comes in contact with a member of law enforcement is a potential opportunity to provide assistance or access to services. Instead, Officer Morrissey is accused of physically assaulting the victim and using his position of trust and authority to actively cover up his criminal actions.”

According to the statement, a second Transit police officer later arrived on scene and noted the man was bleeding from his forehead and appeared more agitated than he had during prior interactions. Unaware of the alleged assault by Morrissey, the statement said, the second officer spoke with the man in an effort to de-escalate the situation until an ambulance arrived.

“This second officer exhibited the type and quality of care for the public that is expected and required from members of law enforcement,” Rollins said in the statement. “He, like the many other officers throughout Suffolk County that show compassion and empathy to people requiring assistance, should be commended.”

Rollins’s office said a Transit police superintendent had listened to the radio transmissions on the call as the events occurred and “became concerned” that the man needed medical help.

The superintendent later checked for a use-of-force report, the statement said, which should’ve been filed in accordance with department policy. The superintendent found no such report, according to prosecutors.

Rollins’s office said Morrissey instead filed a report alleging the man lost his balance while trying to spit at him. Morrissey, the statement said, claimed he grabbed the man by the shoulders and redirected him before the man fell through the bus door and hit his forehead on the cement.

However, prosecutors said, the allegations in Morrissey’s report “are not supported by security video or witness statements.” The statement also noted that Morrissey resigned before his department could take any disciplinary action.

“Had it not been for the intentional efforts of Transit Police Department leadership and their commitment to ensuring the safety of every individual they are duty bound to protect and serve, Officer Morrissey’s actions may not have come to light,” Rollins said in the statement. “I’m grateful to Chief Kenneth Green and his department for immediately starting an investigation and bringing their concerns to my office.”

Morrissey resigned about a month after the alleged assault, according to authorities.

“We took quick decisive action and the officer is no longer a member of the Transit Police,” said Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan in June, when initially asked for comment on the case.

The Globe reported at the time that the surveillance video footage allegedly shows Morrissey, who is white, walking to the back of the bus where the 63-year-old man, who is Black, was sitting. Morrissey and the man appear to talk, though there is no audio and the video inside the bus is not high quality. Then Morrissey appears to grab the man’s foot and yank him off the seat. As the man sits on the ground, the video appears to show Morrissey grabbing his arm and dragging him out the rear door of the bus on his back.

The man does not appear to resist, according to the person who viewed the video and described its contents to the Globe. When Morrissey gets him out of the bus, he appears to flip him over onto his stomach, drop his knee into his back, and push his head into the asphalt. The video reportedly shows Morrissey kneeling on the man’s back for about 15 seconds before getting up. The man appears to try to stand, but he falls back down. Video then shows the officer dragging him out of the flow of traffic, where an ambulance arrives and takes him to the hospital.

MBTA general manager Steve Poftak said in a June statement that the allegations are contrary to the core values and mission of the agency’s department.

“Transit Police officers receive specialized training in deescalation techniques and are expected to treat riders with dignity and respect at all times,” he said. “We take this matter very seriously.’'

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

