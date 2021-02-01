How the snow might affect your vaccination appointment

Officials are urging residents to “stay off the roadways and avoid travel if possible. If you must go out, allow plenty of extra time and consider public transportation,” Governor Charlie Baker wrote on Twitter .

Much remains unknown about how the weather may affect scheduled vaccination appointments across Massachusetts. But in light of the storm, the state posted several statements on Sunday night.

Snow is expected to pile up across Massachusetts from Monday to Tuesday during what forecasters are expecting to be a “major winter storm.” And unlike the few inches that fell on Thursday and Friday, some areas of the state could see over a foot of snow .

The state also posted an alert, noting that appointments may need to be adjusted because of the weather.

“In case of closures due to winter weather, vaccination locations will reach out to individuals with appointments to reschedule,” the state said in a short statement. “If you cannot safely get to your appointment, you can reschedule. Reach out to your location with specific questions.”

CIC Health, which is running the mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium, also said they are making changes to Monday’s vaccination schedule because of the storm.

Here are the changes:

Fenway Park:

Opening 1 hour early at 8 a.m.

If you have an appointment between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., CIC Health asks that you try to arrive an hour early.

If you have an appointment between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., CIC Health asks that you try to arrive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. instead.

“Please be patient upon arrival as we are doing our best to accommodate everyone,” CIC Health said in a statement. “If you cannot arrive early, or would like to reschedule, you will be invited to do so via email.”

Gillette Stadium:

Gillette will be opening at 8 a.m.

If you have an appointment scheduled after 3 p.m., you will receive an email to reschedule for a new appointment on Wednesday 2/3 through Sunday 2/7.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.